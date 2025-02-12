Wednesday, February 12, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Maharashtra rules the roost in gymnastics

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Dehradun, Feb 11: Powerhouse Maharashtra picked up five gold and two silver medals to rule the roost in gymnastics on the fourth day of competitions at the 38th National Games here on Tuesday.
From acrobatic to trampoline events, Maharashtra gymnasts showcased exceptional skill, outshining their rivals from other states.
In acrobatic gymnastics women’s group (senior), Maharashtra claimed the gold with a score of 61.730, while West Bengal (51.540) secured silver and Karnataka (42.750) took home the bronze.
Similarly, in the men’s group (Senior), Maharashtra won gold with 64.650 points, followed by Kerala (61.210) with silver and Karnataka (53.740) bronze.
In acrobatic mixed pair (senior), Maharashtra’s Riddhi Sachin Jaiswal and Shubham Sunil Sarkate secured the gold with 52.250 points, while Kerala (47.720) and Karnataka (46.830) earned silver and bronze respectively.
Maharashtra’s Nixhita Suresh and Rutuja Dattatraya clinched gold in the women’s pair (senior) with 51.250 points. West Bengal (44.700) secured silver, while Kerala (43.500) won bronze.
The fifth gold for Maharashtra came in the men’s trampoline event, Maharashtra’s Ayush Sanjay Mule clinched the gold with 48.740 points, while Kerala’s Manu Murali (46.150) won silver and Uttarakhand’s Udit Chauhan (45.070) claimed bronze. (PTI)

Previous article
Sonam, Neeraj overcome strong field in shooting trials
Next article
Kujur picks 3rd gold, Jyothi 2nd title; 15 race walkers better record
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

India eye ODI sweep

Match starts at 1:30pm IST Ahmedabad, Feb 11: A big knock from Virat Kohli’s currently silent bat along with...
SPORTS

Trophy win would justify India loss: Duckett

Ahmedabad, Feb 11: Opener Ben Duckett says he does not care if England are beaten 3-0 in their...
SPORTS

Zaheer warns against excessive experimentation

New Delhi, Feb 11: Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has voiced his concerns over Team India head coach...
SPORTS

Karnataka’s Kiran and Prasna perform during an acrobatic gymnastics at the 38th National Games, in Dehradun, on Tuesday. (PTI)

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India eye ODI sweep

SPORTS 0
Match starts at 1:30pm IST Ahmedabad, Feb 11: A big...

Trophy win would justify India loss: Duckett

SPORTS 0
Ahmedabad, Feb 11: Opener Ben Duckett says he does...

Zaheer warns against excessive experimentation

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Feb 11: Former India pacer Zaheer Khan...
Load more

Popular news

India eye ODI sweep

SPORTS 0
Match starts at 1:30pm IST Ahmedabad, Feb 11: A big...

Trophy win would justify India loss: Duckett

SPORTS 0
Ahmedabad, Feb 11: Opener Ben Duckett says he does...

Zaheer warns against excessive experimentation

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Feb 11: Former India pacer Zaheer Khan...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge