Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Paris to Marseille, PM Modi-Macron bonhomie steals show as India and France solidify strategic partnership

Paris, Feb 12:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille on Wednesday along with French President Emmanuel Macron, paying homage to the Indian soldiers who fought in the World Wars and sacrificed their lives.

The Mazargues War Cemetery is the second largest site where Indian soldiers were laid to rest in Europe and contains 1,487 Commonwealth war graves from the First World War. The two leaders then proceeded to inaugurate the Indian Consulate in Marseille where a large number of Indian diaspora had also gathered to meet Prime Minister Modi.

In a special gesture reflecting the personal rapport between the two leaders, PM Modi and President Macron flew together from Paris to Marseille in the French Presidential Aircraft on Tuesday evening.

“They held discussions on the full spectrum of bilateral relations and key global and regional issues. This was followed by delegation level talks after arrival in Marseille. The leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to the India-France Strategic Partnership, which has steadily evolved into a multifaceted relationship over the past 25 years,” read a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO)

The talks, the statement detailed, covered all aspects of the India-France strategic partnership. The two leaders reviewed cooperation in the strategic areas of defence, civil nuclear energy and space.

“They also discussed ways to strengthen collaboration in the fields of technology and innovation. This area of partnership assumes greater salience in the backdrop of the just-concluded AI Action Summit and the upcoming India-France Year of Innovation in 2026.

The leaders also called for enhancing trade and investment ties and in this regard welcomed the report of the 14th India- France CEOs Forum,” it added. ⁠Prime Minister Modi and President Macron expressed satisfaction at the ongoing collaboration in the fields of health, culture, tourism, education and people-to-people ties.

They committed to further deepen engagement in the Indo-Pacific and in global forums and initiatives, the PMO mentioned. A Joint Statement outlining the way forward for India- France ties was also adopted after the talks. As many as 10 outcomes in the areas of technology and Innovation, civil nuclear energy, triangular cooperation, environment, culture and people-to-people relations were finalised.

President Macron hosted a dinner in honour of the Prime Minister in the coastal town of Cassis, near Marseille, on Tuesday while PM Modi invited the French President to visit India soon.

IANS

