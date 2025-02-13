Thursday, February 13, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

After CM Mamata, Abhishek Banerjee too calls for going alone in Bengal Assembly polls

Kolkata, Feb 13: Trinamool Congress General Secretary and the party’s Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee, on Thursday, echoed and justified West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent announcement of the party contesting alone in the crucial Bengal Assembly elections in 2026 without having any understanding with any other party, including the Congress.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, Abhishek Banerjee said that the most important thing in an election is public support, whether any party is contesting alone or in alliance with others. “If public support is there, victory is bound to come irrespective of whether a party is contesting alone or in an alliance. The best example on this count is West Bengal. Here we have won after contesting alone,” he said.

Earlier this week the Chief Minister said that since Congress has nothing in West Bengal there is no question of having an alliance with it in the state. She also said at that meeting with party legislators that Trinamool Congress will form the government again for the fourth time in 2026 securing two-third majority.

On Thursday, while giving his observations on the results of the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections, Abhishek Banerjee said that one major reason for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s defeat was because of its failure to counter the fake negative narratives by the BJP against the AAP. “What the BJP is good at is, misleading people.

They had run a campaign that the AAP government in Delhi had done nothing for the common people in the last so many years in the national Capital. And, the AAP had been unsuccessful in effectively countering that negative campaign of the BJP. At the same time, it is also true that the elected AAP government in Delhi had not been allowed to function independently for so many years,” he said.

IANS

Manipur Police detect selling of activated SIM cards, raid multiple places
Northeast region has 2,054 startups, Assam leads: Centre
