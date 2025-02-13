Thursday, February 13, 2025
SPORTS

Dhawan named ambassador for CT’25

By: Agencies

Date:

CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025

Dubai, Feb 12: Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan was on Wednesday named as one of the four event ambassadors for the ICC Champions Trophy to be held in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 to March 9.
Besides Dhawan, the ICC has also named Pakistan’s 2017 Champions Trophy winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson, and New Zealand’s legendary fast bowler, Tim Southee as event ambassadors.
The quartet will write guest columns and will also attend matches, sharing their thoughts on the event, where the world’s best eight teams will compete for the top honour.
“It is such a special feeling to be part of a Champions Trophy, and to be given the opportunity to enjoy the upcoming edition as an Ambassador is an honour,” Dhawan said in an ICC release. (PTI)

India’s squad for CT 2025

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Non-travelling substitutes
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube. The three players will travel to Dubai as and when required.

