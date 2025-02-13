Thursday, February 13, 2025
Outstanding Vice Chancellor in India Award to USTM VC at 14th India Education Summit

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, February 13: Prof. G.D. Sharma, Vice Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) and former President of the Association of Indian Universities has been conferred with the prestigious “Outstanding Vice Chancellor in India” Award by the Indian Education Network. The award was presented yesterday at the 14th India Education Summit 2025 in New Delhi in recognition of his remarkable leadership, dedication, and transformative contributions to higher education.

The Indian Education Network acknowledged Prof. Sharma’s inspiring insight and academic contributions, stating that his vision will continue to motivate the academic community and beyond. His leadership at USTM has played a pivotal role in elevating the institution’s academic excellence and fostering innovation.

Prof. Sharma was also a distinguished panel speaker at the summit, addressing the topic: “Higher Education in the 21st Century Workplace: Expanding Boundaries of Education, Skill, and Employability.”

The event witnessed the presence of Prof. T.G. Sitaram, Chairman AICTE; Dr. Harivansh Chaturvedi, Director General of IILM and Alternate President of EPSI; Dr. Vijendra; Dr. Vikas Jain; along with nearly 100 Vice Chancellors, Directors, industry leaders, and senior officials.

During his address, Prof. Sharma highlighted USTM’s pivotal role in transformative education and its commitment to creating employability and entrepreneurship opportunities for the youth of Northeast India.

He emphasized that USTM, being an ‘A’ grade NAAC-accredited and NIRF-ranked university, has adopted an innovative approach towards knowledge creation, skill development, and research excellence.

Under Prof. Sharma’s visionary leadership, USTM has achieved significant milestones, including the publication of over 165 patents, numerous high-impact research papers, and the establishment of incubators and startups led by faculty and students. These initiatives have greatly contributed to the institution’s reputation as a center of excellence in higher education.

 

