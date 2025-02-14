Friday, February 14, 2025
Honour to meet PM Narendra Modi, says Elon Musk

New Delhi, Feb 14: It was an honour to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said billionaire Elon Musk on Friday, after the duo met and discussed on a host of issues like space, mobility, technology, and innovation.

“It was an honour to meet,” PM Modi, said to Musk in a post on social media platform X. Musk, who is a key advisor to US President Donald Trump, said this in reply to the PM’s post after meeting with Musk. “It was a delight to meet Elon Musk’s family and to talk about a wide range of subjects,” the PM said.

“We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology, and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance,” he added.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO called on PM Modi on Thursday evening at the Blair House in Washington DC, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). “PM Modi and Musk discussed strengthening collaboration between Indian and US entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development. Their discussion also touched on opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, and good governance,” said a statement from the MEA.

Musk was accompanied by family members for the meeting, it added. During the meeting, the PM also presented books to Elon Musk’s three children. He gifted them The Crescent Moon by Rabindranath Tagore, The Great RK Narayan Collection, and Panchatantra by Pandit Vishnu Sharma. He later also shared photos that show the children reading the books.

Meanwhile, Musk also presented PM Modi with a gift. It is speculated to be a heat shield tile that flew on SpaceX’s Starship flight test 5 which took place in October last year. The object was engraved with the words: “Starship flight test 5, October 12, 2024.”

IANS

