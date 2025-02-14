Junior student tortured, pierced with compass

Friday, February 14, 2025
By: Agencies

Ragging at Nursing College in Kerala

Kottayam, Feb 13: The disturbing visuals of brutal ragging inflicted on junior students at the Government Nursing College by seniors surfaced on Thursday.
According to footage received by the Gandhinagar police, the victim was stripped naked and subjected to horrifying acts, including having dumbbells placed on his private parts after being tied to a cot and having facial cream poured into his mouth while his body was repeatedly pierced with a compass.
The junior student-lying on the bed with lotion all over his body and his hands and legs tied with a rope-screamed in pain, unable to move, according to the visuals aired by TV channels.
The senior students then pierced various parts of the junior student’s body with a compass, counting aloud, “one, two, three”.
As the victim screamed in pain, the accused mocked him, taunting and insulting him by calling him a “sexy body”.
The video recorded by third-year students captured this brutal act of ragging, police said.
The abuse took place in the boys’ hostel targeting first-year nursing students.
One of the arrested students was an office-bearer of a nursing student organisation, police said.
The police arrested five third-year students on Wednesday for allegedly ragging first-year students.
The arrested students have been identified as Samuel Johnson (20), Rahul Raj (22), Jeev (18), Rijil Jith (20), and Vivek (21).
According to the complaint, the ragging began in November last year.
Kottayam District Police Chief Shahul Hameed stated that police are investigating whether more students were subjected to ragging.
“The case has been registered based on a complaint from one student but we will record statements from others to determine if there are more victims,” he said. (PTI)

