Maignan’s howler hands Feyenoord a 1-0 victory over AC Milan

Rotterdam, Feb 13: A rare mistake from AC Milan’s standout goalkeeper Mike Maignan gifted Feyenoord an early lead and ultimately proved decisive in a 1-0 victory for the Dutch side in the first leg of their Champions League playoff on Wednesday.

With heavy rain lashing Rotterdam, Brazilian forward Igor Paixão struck in just the third minute. His angled shot from the left side of the penalty area seemed manageable, but Maignan, normally a pillar of reliability, misjudged the attempt. The ball skidded off the greasy surface, bounced up off his hands, and nestled inside the near post. The France No. 1, who was voted Serie A’s best goalkeeper when Milan won the title in 2022, and the French league’s best in 2019 with Lille, was left visibly frustrated.

Paixão, who has been shouldering Feyenoord’s attacking burden following Santiago Giménez’s departure to AC Milan on the final day of the winter transfer window, shone throughout the match.

The 24-year-old Brazilian nearly doubled the lead in the 37th minute when his dipping shot beat Maignan but rattled the crossbar. He even attempted an audacious lob from midfield with 20 minutes remaining, igniting the home crowd.

By contrast, Giménez, who had scored five goals in the group stage for Feyenoord, had a forgettable night against his former club.

The Mexican striker struggled to make an impact and even mistimed a bicycle kick attempt in the second half, much to the delight of the Feyenoord defenders, one of whom gave him a playful nudge as a reminder of his past.

Paixão’s dazzling performance also troubled veteran England right-back Kyle Walker, making his Champions League debut for Milan after joining from Manchester City. At one point, Christian Pulisic had to track back to help the 34-year-old Walker contain Feyenoord’s lively forward.

The victory marked a dream start for Feyenoord’s interim coach Pascal Bosschaart, who took charge just two days before the game following the sacking of Brian Priske.

Bosschaart, a former Feyenoord defender from 2004-06, saw his team put in a spirited display that gives them a slender advantage heading into the second leg in Milan.

Despite the narrow margin, AC Milan will be eager to bounce back at the San Siro, but they will need a more assured performance from Maignan and a sharper display from Giménez to turn the tie around. (AP)