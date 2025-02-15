All sections of society should benefit from technology: President Murmu at BIT-Mesra

Ranchi, Feb 15: President Droupadi Murmu, addressing the platinum jubilee celebrations of Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra on Saturday, emphasised the need to leverage technology for the development of marginalised sections of society.

“All sections of society should equally benefit from the rapidly evolving technological development. Technology and humanity should complement each other. This principle has also been highlighted in our National Education Policy,” she said.

Reflecting on BIT-Mesra’s rich legacy, President Murmu expressed her pride in having served as the Governor of Jharkhand and the Chancellor of the University. She spoke of her deep emotional connection with the state, saying, “Whenever I come here, it feels like coming home.”

As a pioneering engineering institution in Eastern India, BIT-Mesra has upheld a tradition of academic excellence, she noted. “The institute has played a crucial role in supporting the mining and manufacturing industries and was the first in India to establish a Department of Space Technology and Rocketry in 1964,” President Murmu said.

President Murmu also praised the institute’s efforts to expand beyond traditional engineering disciplines. “I am delighted to see that BIT-Mesra now offers courses in Quantitative Economics, Data Science, Humanities, Animation, and Multimedia, alongside its core engineering programs,” she said.

She lauded the students, faculty, and alumni for excelling in diverse fields, including engineering, industry, entrepreneurship, research, innovation, administration, literature, sports, and journalism. Highlighting the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning on global economies, President Murmu noted that the Government of India has undertaken several initiatives to integrate these technologies into the evolving landscape.

President Murmu also underscored the role of youth in nation-building, stating, “The enthusiasm and commitment of young people will be instrumental in creating a ‘Developed India.’ Our daughters are making remarkable strides in science, engineering, technology, and mathematics.”

She further urged entrepreneurs to recognise and value the traditional knowledge of indigenous communities. Before delivering her address, President Murmu visited an exhibition showcasing projects by students from various departments.

The event was also attended by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, state minister Sudivya Kumar, BIT-Mesra Chairman R.K. Birla, Vice Chancellor Prof Indranil Manna, and other dignitaries.

IANS