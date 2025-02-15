Cardiologists of global repute chart roadmap for cardiology facilities at PIMC

Guwahati, February 15: In a significant step towards strengthening cardiology services in the region, three distinguished cardiologists of international repute visited PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital (PIMC) today. Their visit aimed to provide strategic insights and guidance for the development of a world-class cardiology center at the institution.

The visiting experts included Dr. Subhash Chandra, Chairman of Interventional Cardiology & Structural Heart Disease at BLK-Max Super Specialty Hospital, New Delhi; Dr. M.U. Rabbani, Eminent Cardiologist and Former Dean, Faculty of Medicine & Chairman, Department of Cardiology, JN Medical College, AMU, Aligarh and Dr. N.D. Azam Haseen, Professor & Chairman, Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, JN Medical College, AMU.

During their visit, the cardiologists toured the Super Specialty Block of PIMC, assessing the existing infrastructure and engaging in strategic discussions to enhance cardiology services. USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque highlighted the significance of their visit, stating that their expert recommendations would play a crucial role in shaping the future of cardiology at PIMC.

A key highlight of the visit was an interactive session with the first batch of MBBS students, where the cardiologists shared their vast experience and insights. Addressing the students, Dr. Subhash Chandra emphasized the importance of personal well-being, resilience, and communication skills in the medical profession. “To become a successful doctor, the basic premise is to be a healthy person. This is a challenging field, and failures should never discourage you; instead, take them in stride and move forward. Effective communication is key—being a good listener can alleviate half of a patient’s suffering. Above all, strive to be a good human being, as patients often see doctors as next to God,” he advised.

Dr. M.U. Rabbani underscored the commitment required for a medical career, highlighting the rapid advancements in medical technology over the past decade. Speaking on echocardiology, he stressed the importance of doctor-patient interaction. “Despite technological advancements, the core of medical practice remains the same—building trust with patients. Medicine is a science, but its practice is an art,” he remarked.

In his address, Dr. N.D. Azam Haseen described medicine not just as a profession but as a way of life. He urged students to be sincere, passionate, and technologically adept in their practice. “Be dedicated to your work and embrace technology in healthcare,” he advised.

Additionally, the visiting cardiologists shared their vision for the proposed cardiology setup at PIMC, offering valuable recommendations for its development. They also engaged in discussions with the faculty and doctors of PIMC, exchanging ideas and best practices to ensure the successful establishment of a state-of-the-art cardiac care centre.