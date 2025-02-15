Saturday, February 15, 2025
Centre orders probe into alleged irregularities in Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Feb 15: In a fresh setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Centre has ordered a probe into alleged irregularities concerning his official residence, popularly known as ‘Sheesh Mahal’.

The Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) has directed the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to conduct a detailed investigation into allegations that construction norms were violated while renovating and expanding the mansion at 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines.

The colonial mansion and its lawns now cover an area of 40,000 square yards (8 acres) in the posh Civil Lines area of Delhi. The probe order was issued by the CVC on February 13, following a factual report submitted by the CPWD regarding the controversial renovation and expansion of Kejriwal’s official bungalow.

The investigation comes amid growing political pressure from the BJP. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva had earlier written to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, urging him to annul the merger of four government-owned properties with 6, Flagstaff Road.

In his letter, Sachdeva alleged that the Chief Minister’s residence had been expanded illegally by incorporating adjacent government properties, violating municipal and land use regulations.

The BJP has also said that once the party forms the government in Delhi, the newly-elected Chief Minister will not reside in the bungalow. Kejriwal had vacated the bungalow after resigning as Chief Minister in October 2024 under intense political scrutiny from the BJP over graft charges.

The PWD report, released in October 2024, highlighted luxurious renovations and high-end appliances installed in the bungalow. This provided ammunition to the BJP to target the AAP leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attacked Kejriwal during a rally in Delhi, saying he could have built a ‘Sheesh Mahal’ but instead chose to build more than 4 crore homes for the poor.

The BJP has been constantly targeting Kejriwal over allegations of corruption and misuse of public funds, particularly about the lavish renovations and extravagant interiors of the bungalow.

IANS

