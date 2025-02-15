Importance of project monitoring

Editor,

The special article “Thank you for the Music…Oops…. Pre-Budget discussion,” By Patricia Mukhim (ST February 14, 2025) made interesting reading. The initiative of the MDA 2.0 government under the leadership of Conrad K Sangma, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya assisted by his able bureaucrat Dr Vijay Kumar presenting a pre-budget discussion which is a first of its kind in the country is commendable. However, the issues raised by Patricia Mukhim in her article on qualifications, business, the poorest of poor, education, economic models etc; are very important. What prompts me to comment on her special article is on the concluding paragraph “The Meghalaya Government has to put in place a robust monitoring and evaluation system using its consultants.”

When I was with the Ministry of Home Affairs, GOI posted in the North Eastern Council, many times it has been observed that projects implemented by the NE States show some output but do not show how it impacts or how it is beneficial to society and timelines of the projects are missing. I hope things have changed today. Outcome of a project is monitorable. For example, it must be ensured that a road is not built if there is no village to benefit from it. Therefore, the outcome of a project must be identified and as such the output/outcome monitoring framework has to be in place when the design of a project is submitted by the stakeholders. Output and outcome monitoring frameworks are crucial when designing a project under a given scheme because they provide a structured approach to measuring and evaluating the success and impact of the project.

These frameworks are essential for accountability, as monitoring frameworks hold project stakeholders accountable by providing transparent metrics on project performance. Clear responsibilities are assigned to team members, ensuring that everyone knows their roles and expectations. When we talk of performance measurement, outputs are the immediate results of project activities, such as the number of workshops conducted or reports generated. Monitoring this helps ensure that the project is on track with its planned activities. Outcomes are long-term impacts of the project, such as improved literacy rates or reduced pollution levels. Monitoring outcomes helps assess the effectiveness and sustainability of the project. When it comes to decision-making, monitoring frameworks provide data that can inform decision-making, allowing project managers to make adjustments and improvements in real-time. By identifying potential issues early, monitoring frameworks help mitigate risks and prevent project failures.

As far as resource allocation is concerned, monitoring helps ensure that resources (time, money, personnel) are used efficiently and effectively. It helps prioritize activities and allocate resources to the most impactful areas of the project. Coming to continuous improvement, a feedback loop provides for continuous learning and improvement, allowing the project to refine strategies and approaches. It helps identify best practices and lessons learned that can be applied to future projects. There is a need to engage stakeholders and keep them informed about project progress and impact, fostering trust and collaboration. Similarly encouraging participation of stakeholders and buy-in, ensures that the project aligns with the needs and expectations of the beneficiaries.

The seventh point is impact assessment which enables a comprehensive evaluation of the project’s impact on target populations and environments and assesses the potential for scaling up successful initiatives and replicating them in different contexts. Hence by having a robust output and outcome monitoring framework in place, project managers can ensure that their projects achieve their goals, deliver meaningful results and make a positive impact.

Yours etc;

VK Lyngdoh,

Via email

Suspension of American tariffs for 30 days

Editor,

It is good news for Canada and Mexico that the Trump administration has suspended the import tariffs for one month but as per media reports some establishments had already shunted out some of their employees. This underscores the unpredictability of trade policy under Trump and such type of uncertainty harms the business environment and yields short term gains. Also the broader consequences of this approach both politically and economically remains uncertain. It is also mentioned that this pause will not be applicable in the case of China.

In Trump’s own words, “As president, it is my responsibility to ensure the safety of ALL Americans, and I am doing just that. I am very pleased with this initial outcome,” Trum further said Canada would appoint a “fentanyl czar” and launch a joint strike force with the US to combat crime, fentanyl and money laundering. Trump has framed tariffs as a tool for growing the US economy, protecting jobs and raising tax revenues. Trump believes that as far as tariffs are concerned no one can compete with the USA because it is the pot of gold. However America must also keep winning and keep doing well to be in that pot of gold.

Trump can claim victory by securing commitments from Mexico and Canada on border security and fentanyl trafficking which are the key issues for his administration. It is well known that by positioning himself as a tough negotiator he reinforces his image as a leader willing to use economic pressure to achieve domestic policy goals because during electioneering he had made such commitments before the voters. For Canada the tariff delay provides temporary relief especially as its leadership faces political transitions. Border security measures and anti-fentanyl initiatives were already in motion but the latest agreement adds further commitments.

Canadian businesses however remain on edge, knowing that Trump’s approach to trade remains fluid as they had the experience of his previous term. The economic relationship between the two neighbours, traditionally built on stability and mutual benefit, has become increasingly fragile due to these recurring threats from the Trump administration .

Mexico, under President Claudia Sheinbaum, managed to secure a short-term victory by negotiating a 30-day pause on tariffs, effectively averting a potentially devastating economic blow. This reprieve was a result of a tense negotiation in which Ms Sheinbaum agreed to deploy 10,000 National Guard troops along Mexico’s northern border. Their primary mission would be to curb illegal immigration and address the smuggling of fentanyl into the US, critical issues for the Trump administration. In addition to this border security agreement, President Sheinbaum also committed to address the trafficking of high-powered firearms into Mexico to curb cartel violence. While this agreement buys Ms Sheinbaum time and temporarily shields Mexico from trade hostilities, it remains conditional. The real challenge now lies in converting this fragile, temporary truce into a permanent solution.

With Trump’s unpredictable approach to trade, the looming threat of renewed tariffs remains. The broader concern is the uncertainty this strategy creates for businesses and investors. A stable trade environment is essential for long-term economic planning. The mere threat of tariffs can cause companies to reconsider supply chains, delay investments, and explore alternative markets. Moreover, this approach to trade policy risks alienating key allies. While Trump prioritises domestic political gains, his aggressive tactics could push Canada and Mexico to deepen trade ties with other global partners. If US trade relationships become unreliable, businesses may seek more predictable alternatives, weakening North America’s economic integration. In the short term, Trump’s brinkmanship has given him leverage, but it has also sowed doubts about the reliability of US trade policy. If this strategy continues, the long-term consequences ~ economic uncertainty, damaged alliances, and shifting global trade patterns may outweigh the short term wins. If the Trump administration continues with such flighty actions it will adversely impact trade in the entire world.

Yours etc.,

Yash Pal Ralhan,

Via email