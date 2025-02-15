Saturday, February 15, 2025
NATIONAL

Modi’s ‘MAGA, MIGA’ equation for India-US ‘MEGA’ ties

By: Agencies

Date:

WASHINGTON DC, Feb 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India and the US have a ‘MEGA’ partnership for prosperity.
During a joint briefing with President Donald Trump on Thursday, PM Modi linked India’s Viksit Bharat vision, which he said translates into ‘Make India Great Again (MIGA)’ with Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again (MAGA)’ slogan.
PM Modi said that a joint vision of ‘MAGA’ and ‘MIGA’ became a ‘MEGA’ partnership for prosperity.
“The people of America are well aware of President Trump’s motto ‘MAGA – Make America Great Again.’ The people of India too are focusing on heritage and development as they move forward at a fast pace and with a firm resolve towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. In the language of America, it’s Make India Great Again – MIGA. When America and India work together, this MAGA plus MIGA becomes a ‘mega partnership for prosperity’ and it is this mega spirit that gives new scale and scope to our objectives,” the PM said.
The two leaders also announced that India and the US have set a USD 500 billion target for bilateral trade by 2030.
“Today, we have also set a target to increase our bilateral trade to more than double, reaching USD 500 billion by 2030. Our teams will work on finalising very soon a mutually beneficial trade agreement,” PM Modi said, adding that the two countries are moving forward in the direction of joint development, joint production, and transfer of technology.
“We will strengthen oil and gas trade to ensure India’s energy security. In the energy infrastructure, investment will increase. In the nuclear energy sector, we spoke about deepening our cooperation, in the direction of small modular reactors. America plays a key role in India’s defence preparedness. In the coming days, new technology and equipment will increase our capacity,” he said.
PM Modi later wrote on his X handle, “President Trump often talks about MAGA. In India, we are working towards a Viksit Bharat, which in American context translates into MIGA. And together, the India-USA have a MEGA partnership for prosperity!”
PM MODI DEPARTS FOR NEW DELHI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emplaned for New Delhi after concluding a highly productive visit to the US, marked by key diplomatic engagements and strategic agreements. His trip, highlighted by a warm reunion with US President Donald Trump, reaffirmed the strong and evolving India-US partnership.
As PM Modi arrived at the White House on Thursday, President Trump welcomed him with a hug and said, “We missed you, we missed you a lot.” The meeting marked their first in five years, and both leaders quickly rekindled their friendship. “It’s great to see you again,” PM Modi responded, setting the tone for a cordial and constructive engagement.
During a joint press conference, President Trump praised PM Modi’s leadership, calling him “a special man” and “a great leader”. He also acknowledged PM Modi’s significant contributions to India’s progress, stating, “He is a great leader and doing really a great job in India. Everybody talks about him. He’s doing really a fantastic job.”
Reflecting on their previous interactions, Trump recalled his visit to India in 2020 and the grand “Namaste Trump” event in Ahmedabad, which he described as “tremendous”.
A major highlight of the visit was the launch of a new initiative, the “US-India COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce &amp; Technology) for the 21st Century.”The initiative aims to strengthen collaboration across key sectors, including defence, trade, and technology.
According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), “As the leaders of sovereign and vibrant democracies that value freedom, the rule of law, human rights, and pluralism, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed the strength of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, anchored in mutual trust, shared interests, goodwill, and robust engagement of their citizens.” (IANS)

