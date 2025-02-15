Saturday, February 15, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

No one leaves PM Modi due to his impressive working style: Jayant Chaudhary

Patna, Feb 15: Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership on Saturday, stating that any leader associated with him would not leave due to his exceptional working style.

“The working style of PM Modi is such that once a leader joins him, they don’t leave because of his exceptional approach,” said Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MP Chaudhary.

His remarks come after RJD chief Lalu Prasad recently claimed that as long as he is active in Bihar politics, BJP will not come to power in the state. Chaudhary said the Delhi Assembly poll results would significantly impact Bihar’s electoral landscape.

Chaudhary’s statement reinforces the BJP-led NDA’s confidence in winning ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, countering opposition claims and signalling strong alliance unity. He came to Patna on Saturday to attend the convocation ceremony at IIT Patna in Bihta.

During his visit, he reaffirmed NDA’s unity under Prime Minister Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, dismissing any speculation about political instability. Chaudhary asserted that the NDA coalition remains intact under PM Modi and CM Nitish and that he will lead the NDA in Bihar to form the next government.

“We plan to meet Nitish Kumar in the evening to discuss various skill development projects in Bihar. The state government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar is committed to improving education and employment generation,” Chaudhary said.

He commended CM Nitish’s governance, particularly in the education sector, and expressed confidence in Bihar’s progress under his leadership. As CBSE board examinations commenced on Saturday, Chaudhary extended his best wishes to students, urging them to stay calm and avoid stress. He also referenced PM Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, where the Prime Minister advised students to focus on their studies without pressure.

IANS

TN to form Marine Elite Force to protect Olive Ridley turtles
India’s forex reserves surge for 3rd straight week
