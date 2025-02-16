Sunday, February 16, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Bihar: Buxar residents loot flower pots after Nitish Kumar’s event

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Patna, Feb 16 (IANS) In an unexpected turn of events, hundreds of flower pots placed to welcome Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during his Pragati Yatra in Buxar were looted by local residents shortly after the Chief Minister left the venue on Saturday.

The incident took place at the district guest house under the Town Police Station in Buxar.

The district administration had decorated the area with flower pots, many of which were rented from local nurseries, while others were purchased permanently.

As soon as Nitish Kumar departed, locals, including women and children, seized the pots within moments, leaving the area barren before officials could intervene.

A viral video of the incident has sparked widespread reactions online. Now, a dispute has arisen over who will bear the cost of the missing pots, with Nagar Parishad officials and suppliers at odds.

The juxtaposition of the day’s significant developmental strides with the subsequent disorderly conduct of the local populace highlights the challenges faced in fostering civic responsibility alongside infrastructural progress.

Earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 73 development projects in Buxar, amounting to over Rs 476 crore.

Notably, he inaugurated the Simri Multi-Village Water Supply Scheme in Keshopur, a project valued at Rs 202.70 crore, aimed at delivering arsenic-free drinking water to approximately 36,760 households across 214 wards in the Simri block.

Additionally, he laid the foundation for the Vishwamitra Vihar Hotel, intended to boost local tourism, and initiated several infrastructure projects, including road expansions and tourism development near Ramrekha Ghat.

Nitish Kumar also inspected the Buxar-Koilwar embankment road project and Cheques distributed to beneficiaries under various welfare schemes.

–IANS

Previous article
Indian healthcare system comes of age with institutes like NCI-AIIMS: JP Nadda
Next article
Politics heats up in Telangana over reservation for Backward Classes
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

New Delhi stampede: Congress leaders extend condolences to bereaved families, flay Railways & Centre

New Delhi, Feb 16: Following the devastating stampede at New Delhi Railway Station which claimed 18 lives, Congress...
NATIONAL

Inauguration of Vande Bharat train service to Kashmir Valley postponed

Jammu, Feb 16 (: The inauguration of Vande Bharat train service to Kashmir Valley has been postponed, officials...
NATIONAL

Actor Vijay’s political party TVK to hold first general council meet on February 26

Chennai, Feb 16 : Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is set to hold its first...
NATIONAL

Politics heats up in Telangana over reservation for Backward Classes

Hyderabad, Feb 16 : Politics in Telangana is heating up over the issue of reservation as the Congress...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

New Delhi stampede: Congress leaders extend condolences to bereaved families, flay Railways & Centre

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 16: Following the devastating stampede at...

Inauguration of Vande Bharat train service to Kashmir Valley postponed

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, Feb 16 (: The inauguration of Vande Bharat...

Actor Vijay’s political party TVK to hold first general council meet on February 26

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 16 : Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay's party Tamilaga...
Load more

Popular news

New Delhi stampede: Congress leaders extend condolences to bereaved families, flay Railways & Centre

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 16: Following the devastating stampede at...

Inauguration of Vande Bharat train service to Kashmir Valley postponed

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, Feb 16 (: The inauguration of Vande Bharat...

Actor Vijay’s political party TVK to hold first general council meet on February 26

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 16 : Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay's party Tamilaga...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge