CM promises robust sports infra in two yrs for Natl Games

SHILLONG, Feb 15: in view of the privilege Meghalaya has been bestowed upon with, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday announced that the state will develop robust sports infrastructure over the next two years in preparation for the 39th National Games in 2027, which will be hosted across Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo Hills. He also assured athletes that the government would provide employment opportunities for medal winners.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to the Meghalaya Sports Policy, which guarantees government jobs to National Games medalists, Sangma encouraged aspiring athletes to train diligently for the event.

He emphasised that winning medals in 2027 would not only bring pride to the state but also ensure stable government employment for the athletes.

Urging the youth to compete at their best, he reassured them that the government is committed to supporting their future.

Expressing pride in this historic milestone, Sangma recalled that it was once unimaginable for Meghalaya to host the National Games. However, today, the Indian Olympic Association and the Government of India have placed their trust in the state’s vision to promote sports. He reiterated that the NPP-led government is focused on building a strong sports ecosystem by developing modern infrastructure and providing quality training for athletes. He assured that the expansion of sports facilities would not be limited to Shillong, Jowai, and Tura but would also extend to rural and interior areas

The Chief Minister stressed that the government is dedicated to ensuring young athletes receive the necessary support to excel at the national level.

The upcoming National Games will be a landmark event, not just for Meghalaya but for the entire Northeast region. While Meghalaya will serve as the primary host, Sangma acknowledged the infrastructure challenges and revealed a unique collaboration plan with Assam and other northeastern states to share the responsibility of hosting certain disciplines.

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah officially handed over the Indian Olympic Association flag to Chief Minister Sangma, marking Meghalaya’s official designation as the primary host for the 2027 National Games.

With this historic opportunity, the state is gearing up to transform its sports landscape and make a lasting impact on the development of athletics in Meghalaya.