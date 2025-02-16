Sunday, February 16, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Inauguration of Vande Bharat train service to Kashmir Valley postponed

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Jammu, Feb 16 (: The inauguration of Vande Bharat train service to Kashmir Valley has been postponed, officials said on Sunday.

Earlier reports, which the officials said were unconfirmed, had said that the Vande Bharat train service between Udhampur, Srinagar and Baramulla would be inaugurated on February 17 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The authorities have not given any official date for the inauguration of the train service while announcing the postponement.

The ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) is the most challenging railway project ever built by the Indian railways.

It is also one of the world’s most challenging railway projects technologically. It is a gigantic infrastructure project built by the Indian railways.

The project includes the country’s first cable-stayed Anji Khad Bridge with a 331-metre-high pylon.

The world’s tallest railway bridge, taller than the Eiffel Tower of Paris, the Chenab Railway Bridge is 359 metres above the river bed. There are over a dozen tunnels on the railway route between Udhampur and Srinagar.

Specially designed for extreme weather conditions, the Vande Bharat train can operate at minus 20 degrees Celsius temperature.

The train has state-of-the-art facilities including fully air-conditioned coaches equipped with electric outlets, reading lights, CCTV cameras, automatic doors, bio-vacuum toilets, Sensor-based water taps and a Passenger information system.

The coaches have wider windows with roller blinds and overhead racks for luggage.

The windshield of the train’s driver has an advanced defrost system that allows clear vision in moist and high-humidity weather conditions.

The 150 km distance between Udhampur and Baramulla would be covered within two and a half hours. The initial swapping of trains at Katra will be dispensed with by August 15 when the Jammu railway station will be upgraded.

The commercial trial of the USBRL has already been completed and this 70-year-old dream of the people of Kashmir is now waiting just for its formal inauguration by Prime Minister Modi.

–IANS

Previous article
Actor Vijay’s political party TVK to hold first general council meet on February 26
Next article
New Delhi stampede: Congress leaders extend condolences to bereaved families, flay Railways & Centre
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

New Delhi stampede: Congress leaders extend condolences to bereaved families, flay Railways & Centre

New Delhi, Feb 16: Following the devastating stampede at New Delhi Railway Station which claimed 18 lives, Congress...
NATIONAL

Actor Vijay’s political party TVK to hold first general council meet on February 26

Chennai, Feb 16 : Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is set to hold its first...
NATIONAL

Politics heats up in Telangana over reservation for Backward Classes

Hyderabad, Feb 16 : Politics in Telangana is heating up over the issue of reservation as the Congress...
NATIONAL

Bihar: Buxar residents loot flower pots after Nitish Kumar’s event

Patna, Feb 16 (IANS) In an unexpected turn of events, hundreds of flower pots placed to welcome Bihar...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

New Delhi stampede: Congress leaders extend condolences to bereaved families, flay Railways & Centre

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 16: Following the devastating stampede at...

Actor Vijay’s political party TVK to hold first general council meet on February 26

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 16 : Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay's party Tamilaga...

Politics heats up in Telangana over reservation for Backward Classes

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Feb 16 : Politics in Telangana is heating...
Load more

Popular news

New Delhi stampede: Congress leaders extend condolences to bereaved families, flay Railways & Centre

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 16: Following the devastating stampede at...

Actor Vijay’s political party TVK to hold first general council meet on February 26

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 16 : Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay's party Tamilaga...

Politics heats up in Telangana over reservation for Backward Classes

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Feb 16 : Politics in Telangana is heating...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge