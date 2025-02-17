Monday, February 17, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Priya, Gardner shine as GG beat UP Warriorz

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Vadodara, Feb 16: Skipper Ashleigh Gardner starred with both bat and ball, leading Gujarat Giants to a comprehensive six-wicket win over UP Warriorz in their Women’s Premier League match here on Sunday.
Gardner (2/39) claimed two wickets and then scored a stylish 32-ball 52, her second consecutive fifty, as Gujarat registered their first win of the third edition of the tournament, following a loss in the opening game to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Opting to bowl, Gujarat produced a clinical effort with young spinner Priya Mishra returning impressive figures of 3/25. Gardner, Deandra Dottin (2/34), and Kashvee Gautam (1/15) also played key roles in restricting UPW to 143 for nine.
Chasing 144 to win, the Giants were reduced to 22 for 2 with opener Beth Mooney and Dayalan Hemalata back in the pavilion after UPW introduced spin at both ends. However, Gardner produced an inspired knock, adding 55 runs off 42 balls with Laura Wolvaardt (22) to resurrect the innings.
Gardner struck two fours off Kranti Goud to ease the pressure before depositing Saima Thakor twice into the stands in the fifth over.
The GG skipper blasted five fours and three sixes before being dismissed by Tahila McGrath in the 12th over. However, it had little effect as Harleen Deol (34) and Dottin (33) added 58 runs off 37 balls to take Gujarat home with two overs to spare.
Earlier, UPW skipper Deepti Sharma top-scored with a 27-ball 39, while Uma Chetry (24) and Shweta Sehrawat (16) made useful contributions. Alana King (19) and Thakor (15) combined for a late surge to take UPW past 140. (PTI)

Previous article
Pros slam Sinner’s deal with WADA to accept 3-month ban
Next article
Batting depth gives RCB slight edge over Delhi Capitals
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Sports Snippets

KKR vs RCB at Eden Gardens to kick off IPL 2025 season New Delhi, Feb 16: The BCCI on...
SPORTS

Batting depth gives RCB slight edge over Delhi Capitals

Vadodara, Feb 16: After starting from the blocks with contrasting wins, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will...
SPORTS

Pros slam Sinner’s deal with WADA to accept 3-month ban

London, Feb 16: Top-ranked Jannik Sinner accepting a three-month doping ban deal was slammed by his fellow tennis...
SPORTS

R Ramanathan reaches final qualifying round at Maha Open

Pune, Feb 16: Unseeded Indian Ramkumar Ramanathan pulled off an upset win against top seed Elias Ymer of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sports Snippets

SPORTS 0
KKR vs RCB at Eden Gardens to kick off...

Batting depth gives RCB slight edge over Delhi Capitals

SPORTS 0
Vadodara, Feb 16: After starting from the blocks with...

Pros slam Sinner’s deal with WADA to accept 3-month ban

SPORTS 0
London, Feb 16: Top-ranked Jannik Sinner accepting a three-month...
Load more

Popular news

Sports Snippets

SPORTS 0
KKR vs RCB at Eden Gardens to kick off...

Batting depth gives RCB slight edge over Delhi Capitals

SPORTS 0
Vadodara, Feb 16: After starting from the blocks with...

Pros slam Sinner’s deal with WADA to accept 3-month ban

SPORTS 0
London, Feb 16: Top-ranked Jannik Sinner accepting a three-month...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge