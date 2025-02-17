Monday, February 17, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Ukraine not to participate in US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kyiv, Feb 17: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that Kyiv would not participate in the upcoming US-Russia negotiations set to take place in Saudi Arabia this week, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

“Ukraine will not take part. Ukraine knew nothing about this,” Zelensky was quoted as saying, emphasising that Kyiv will not accept the results of the negotiations that do not involve Ukraine. “We cannot recognise anything or any agreements about us without us. And we will not recognise such agreements,” he emphasised.

Zelensky added that his official visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday “has no connection with the things that are happening in Saudi Arabia at the level of representatives of the United States and Russia,” Xinhua news agency reported.

The US and Russian delegations are set to meet on Tuesday to discuss a possible solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to local media reports. Russian and US envoys will prepare possible talks on Ukrainian settlement and organise a meeting of their Presidents during the Tuesday meeting, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Peskov said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Aide to the President of Russia Yuri Ushakov on Monday were flying to Riyadh on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that they will meet with US representatives on Tuesday.

Lavrov and Ushakov will report to Putin on the results of the talks there, he said. The representatives from the US side will be Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Middle East Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, NBC News reported.

Putin and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on February 12, during which the two leaders agreed to keep personal contacts, including arranging a meeting in the future.

IANS

Previous article
Top Russian officials head to Riyadh to prepare groundwork for Trump-Putin meet
Next article
PM Modi led 3-member panel meets to select new CEC
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

PM Modi led 3-member panel meets to select new CEC

New Delhi, Feb 17: A three-member selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Monday to...
INTERNATIONAL

Top Russian officials head to Riyadh to prepare groundwork for Trump-Putin meet

Moscow, Feb 17: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov are heading to Riyadh in...
NATIONAL

In special gesture, PM Modi receives Qatar Amir at airport

New Delhi, Feb 17: In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Amir of the State...
NATIONAL

Pak link row: SIT formed by Assam Police to probe Gaurav Gogoi, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 17: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT)...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM Modi led 3-member panel meets to select new CEC

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 17: A three-member selection committee headed...

Top Russian officials head to Riyadh to prepare groundwork for Trump-Putin meet

INTERNATIONAL 0
Moscow, Feb 17: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and...

In special gesture, PM Modi receives Qatar Amir at airport

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 17: In a special gesture, Prime...
Load more

Popular news

PM Modi led 3-member panel meets to select new CEC

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 17: A three-member selection committee headed...

Top Russian officials head to Riyadh to prepare groundwork for Trump-Putin meet

INTERNATIONAL 0
Moscow, Feb 17: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and...

In special gesture, PM Modi receives Qatar Amir at airport

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 17: In a special gesture, Prime...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge