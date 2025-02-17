Would’ve been better for India to engage after things settled down with Trump administration: Sam Pitroda

New Delhi, Feb 17: Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda said on Monday that it would have been better for the Indian government to have waited for some more time before engaging in talks with the US, as things are still in a state of flux in America.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Pitroda pointed out that there have been new developments daily in the US ever since President Trump came to power, such as the tariff issue with Mexico, China and Canada which are its major trade partners as compared to India, and the Trump administration taking action on the immigration issue and firing more people than hiring.

Pitroda also spoke on the recent stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station, shedding the ‘confrontational’ attitude while dealing with China, and the current state of institutions under the Modi government.

Here are some excerpts from the interview.

Q: How would you view Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the US?

A: From my own perspective, I would have advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wait for a while, as things are still in a state of flux in the US. Everyday there is a new development in the US. Everyday there are issues related to tariff with China, Mexico and Canada which are major trade partners as compared to India. There was no need to rush into things. It would have been better to let things settle down with the Trump administration. This trip by the Indian PM to the US was more about the US telling India that they want to establish trade relations with it like any other country. There was very little room for negotiation and very little ask from the Indian side.

Q: How would you view the recent India-US trade partnership?

A: The US said it will increase tariff on Indian products. The trade with India is small compared to other nations and the Trump administration would impose ‘reciprocal tariffs’ on India. The US made it clear that it wants India to buy oil, natural gas, expand Defence partnership such as acquiring fighter jets like F-35 etc. If the India-US trade is $90 billion right now, we want that to be $500 billion which is a tremendous growth by 2030, that is, little more than double the growth in next 5 years. It is pretty ambitious. Trade, immigration, Defence purchase, Asia-Pacific, technology were the real issues discussed with the US. It is good to increase trade with any country (in this case the US). Don’t look at the US President’s words as flattery when he says that ‘PM Modi is the better negotiator’ out of both of them. Look at the results of the negotiation between the two countries and it is clear who the better negotiator is out of India and the US.

Q: How should India view China as a country: An enemy or a friend?

A: India should not look at China as an enemy country, rather it should respect its growth. Confrontational attitude creates enemies and we need to change that pattern. China is not our enemy… This attitude creates support in the country. It is time to increase our communication. It is time for us to Collaborate, Cooperate and Co-create and not have this command and control mindset. Some nations will grow slowly; some will grow fast. The developed nations will grow faster but such countries will have an aging population as well. On the other side, developing economies will take time to grow and will have dividend of the demography. It is always good for world leaders to meet each other and bond with each other. It is always good to have more and more foreign interactions. India is a country of 1.5 billion people.

Q: What is your take on the recent stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station?

A: I have worked on the plan for the modernisation of Indian Railways during late Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s regime when Dinesh Trivedi was the Union Minister of Railways. To prevent railway accidents, the risks are very high as compared to bus stands or airports. The risk of losing lives at a railway station is huge. Not much investments have been made on safety, security and repairing railway tracks. The stampede in Delhi took place due to overcrowding. The government needs to do more on the safety and security of people.

Q: Are institutions independent today under the current Union government?

A: Democracy is not about elections. It is a starting point. Free and fair elections are a starting point. Independence of institutions like universities, judiciary, police, civil society, functioning of media etc. is not there under the current government.

IANS