Assam pushing for investor-friendly policy: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 18: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that the state government has been pushing for investor-friendly policies to attract investments, adding that Assam has the best semiconductor policy in the country.

He said, “Assam is aggressively pushing for investor-friendly policies. Our Semiconductor policy is the best in the country — Over and above Centre’s incentives to semiconductor industries, we are providing 50 per cent additional Production Linked Incentive and all related infrastructure and policy support.”

The Chief Minister has been eyeing investments through the upcoming summit ‘Advantage Assam’ that is scheduled to take place on February 25 and 26. Chief Minister Sarma said that this summit is set to bring more investments to the state. He added that more government jobs and entrepreneurship support will be provided to the people of the state.

The Chief Minister has visited South Korea, Japan, and Singapore and he met with top industry players and invited them to invest in Assam. According to Chief Minister Sarma, the event would highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans.

Chief Minster Sarma said, “This summit is a platform to showcase Assam’s rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors.” A spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event. It will be an extraordinary show, the CM said.

The preparations are underway for this cultural event. The Chief Minister said, “Perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati.”

The concert, which is planned for either day of the summit, is anticipated to have a lasting effect on those present. This action comes after Assam already set a Guinness World Record for the biggest Bihu dancing performance.

The goal of Advantage Assam 2.0, the second iteration of the international investor summit since its 2018 launch, is to increase infrastructure development and investment in the state. The two-day event is expected to draw investors from all around India and the world, solidifying Assam’s stature as a new investment destination in the country.

IANS