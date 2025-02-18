USTM hosts comprehensive orientation programme for PhD scholars

Guwahati, Feb 18: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) successfully conducted the Orientation Programme for PhD scholars of the

2025A batch, signifying the formal initiation of their research journey.

The programme commenced with an inspiring Welcome address by the Hon’ble Vice

Chancellor, Prof. G.D. Sharma, who outlined the crucial aspects of doctoral research. He

highlighted the significance of coursework, research publications, and the vast scope of research opportunities available in the Northeastern region of India.’

The first keynote session was delivered by Dr. S.R. Joshi, Professor, Department of

Biotechnology & Bioinformatics, North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong, Meghalaya. In his thought-provoking lecture, Dr. Joshi elaborated on the fundamental ethos of research, key deliverables, and the hallmarks of quality research. He stressed the importance of maintaining research ethics, integrity, and avoiding plagiarism.

The second session was led by Prof. Kipgen, who provided valuable insights into exploring

research topics from multiple perspectives. He offered expert guidance on publishing in high-impact, peer-reviewed journals indexed in Web of Science and Scopus, while cautioning scholarsagainst predatory journals that compromise academic integrity.

He further emphasized the necessity of increasing research citations and fostering a culture of knowledge-sharing among academic peers. Prof. Kipgen encouraged scholars to actively participate in national and international conferences and seminars to enhance their exposure and stay updated with global research advancements.

Prof. R.K. Sharma, Advisor USTM reinforced the key takeaways from the sessions and

motivated scholars to uphold the highest standards of research excellence, ensuring that their contributions are impactful and globally recognized.

In the second session, Dr. Nurujaman Laskar, the Controller of Examination and Admissions, provided a detailed explanation of the PhD rules and regulations as stipulated by the UGC. He explained the structured processes and formalities to be followed at USTM and emphasized the critical importance of maintaining consistent attendance, adhering to institutional guidelines, and ensuring the timely completion of research work.

Furthermore, Dr Enamul Karim Dean from the School of Applied Sciences, Prof Gayatree

Goswami Dean Professor Qumurul School of Education and Prof Amit Choudhury, School of

Technology and Management, Dr Mitali Gosawmi, HoD Department of English and Dr Amirul

Hussain Barbhuiyan, School of Allied Sciences shared valuable insights on the rigorous yet

rewarding journey of pursuing a Ph.D.