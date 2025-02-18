SPORTS Vidarbha’s Dhruv Shorey plays a shot on the first day of the Ranji Trophy semi-final between Mumbai and Vidarbha, in Nagpur, on Monday. (PTI) By: Agencies Date: February 18, 2025 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmail Previous articleMalewar, Shorey lead Vidarbha to 308/5Next articleIndian eves target win against confident Spain Related articles SPORTS Reds continue title charge; Man Utd’s slide continues London, Feb 17: Liverpool continued its charge toward the Premier League title with a 2-1 win against Wolverhampton.... SPORTS Racist chants briefly halt La Liga match Madrid, Feb 17: Athletic Bilbao’s game at Espanyol was briefly interrupted because of fans’ racist chants. The referee activated... SPORTS Lajong, Mawlai win big Shillong Premier League Shillong, Feb 17: Shillong Lajong FC wrought total carnage on Ryntih FC as they flattened them... SPORTS Bumrah-less India hope for Shami magic to reclaim CT Bengaluru, Feb 17: Mohammed Shami’s right hand has more sleight than a magician. A simple cock of his...