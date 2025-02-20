TMC blundered by skipping ADC polls: Experts

SHILLONG, Feb 19: The decision of Trinamool Congress (TMC) not to contest the ADC elections is being seen as political suicide by poll strategists.

Election strategist and political advisor Divesh Ranjan said that the party’s inactivity reflects its genuine disregard for democracy, the people, political engagement, and its commitments.

He said this scenario echoes a similar pattern from 2008 when the TMC, under the leadership of Purno Agitok Sangma, initially gained public trust but shut its operations soon after, leaving supporters disillusioned.

This backdrop made many local leaders sceptical of the TMC’s renewed efforts in 2023, despite its vigorous campaigns.

In November 2021, the TMC re-entered the Meghalaya political landscape by converting 12 Congress leaders, thereby becoming the main opposition party. The party conducted high-profile campaigns and made ambitious promises to the electorate, with top leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee assuring continuous public engagement and advocacy.

However, after securing five MLAs in the 2023 Assembly elections, the party seemingly vanished from the political scene.

Ranjan said citizens express frustration over unmet promises and closed, non-functional party offices.

Citing unnamed sources, he said the leaders associated with the TMC feel trapped due to the lack of growth and activity as those who campaigned tirelessly are now facing public ire, struggling to defend the party’s absence.

“When the people visit a party office for inquiries or assistance, they often find it closed. Even on the rare occasions when it is open, no party leaders are available. It appears that the central leadership is completely unaware of the situation and is neglecting the state cadres. The disconnect between the state unit and the central leadership appears to be a significant issue,” a Garo Hills local said.

It is also alleged that despite repeated attempts to contact the TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee through his personal assistant, state leaders have received no response.

While the party’s Meghalaya in charge Manas Ranjan Bhunia remains approachable, the absence of concrete action has been demoralising for the party workers.

In the 2023 Assembly elections, the TMC garnered 13.78% of the votes, becoming the state’s third-largest party, behind the NPP and UDP. This influence was further evident in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, where the TMC received 2.9 % of the total votes polled and 7.3% in the contested seats, surpassing the UDP.

The party’s resilience was once again demonstrated in the 2024 Gambegre by-election, where TMC candidate Sadhiarani M. Sangma secured 26.24% of the votes, finishing as the runner-up behind the NPP. Ranjan said that the TMC’s decision not to contest the district council elections could be politically suicidal, eroding whatever goodwill remains among voters and party workers alike.