Shillong boy Bishal Paul makes it to Roadies: Double Cross

By Our Reporter

For the first time, a young man from Shillong has made it to MTV Roadies, one of India’s most popular reality survival shows. Bishal Paul, a 24-year-old dancer and martial artist, has secured his place in the show’s 20th season, Roadies: Double Cross.

Bishal, who goes by the name “Charlie” in the dance community, is a well-known performer who has previously participated in Dance Plus and Dance India Dance auditions. However, Roadies is a completely different challenge, one that tests not just physical strength and performance skills but also survival instincts, personality, and mental toughness.

Born and brought up in Shillong, Bishal completed his higher studies at St. Anthony’s and later moved to Pune for his graduation.

“This was my first time auditioning for Roadies, and I cleared all rounds in one go,” he said, adding that his journey through the auditions was intense. “The GD (Group Discussion) rounds push you to your limits. They want to see where you break.”

After clearing multiple rounds, Bishal made it to the Personal Interview (PI) round in Mumbai, where he faced the show’s four gang leaders, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty, and Gautam Gulati. His audition stood out, and he received the highest bid among contestants. Eventually, he joined Rhea Chakraborty’s gang.

What makes Bishal’s journey even more special is his representation of Shillong and the Northeast on a national platform. He is the only male contestant from the Northeast this season.

“When I told them I’m from Shillong, it was unique for them because they had never seen a Roadie from here before,” he shared.

“They asked me what my strength was, and I told them, ‘I’m a guy from Shillong, I can do anything without breaking a sweat!’”

For Bishal’s family, seeing him on Roadies was a completely new experience. “My parents weren’t expecting this at all. They have seen me in dance shows, where I perform and leave. But this time, I had to talk, share my journey-it was different for them,” he said.

Now, as the competition heats up, survival becomes even tougher. Vote outs can happen anytime, and strong contestants often become targets. “Even if you win a task, if your gang loses, the other team has the power to vote you out,” he added.

With the season premiering this Saturday, all eyes are on Bishal as he navigates his way through one of India’s most challenging reality shows.

Whether he wins or not, he has already made history as the first contestant from Meghalaya on Roadies.