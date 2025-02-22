ADC elections done: What next?

Elections to the two autonomous district councils held on Friday appeared slow and lacklustre. As usual the female queue was long and vibrant. Women came carrying their kids on their backs. Such was their fervour to cast their votes for the candidates of their choice. On Monday February 24, the election results will be out and that would be followed by the formation of the new Executive Council (EC) which is the equivalent of the Cabinet in the State Legislature. The EC is tasked with enormous responsibilities since the Councils are mandated to ensure that forests are not wiped off; that rivers are in a state of health and brimming with life and that minerals, boulders, sand and stones which nature has gifted the people of this region are not parcelled off without a thought for the future. The environment is already very fragile and Meghalaya is a bio-diversity hotspot with some of the rarest of rare birds and the golden langur among others.

What is a matter of grave concern is that the Councils and State Government seem to be encroaching one another’s domain but are unable to converge and work in tandem so that use of resources are optimised. The State has effective control on only about 96% of forests which are reserved forests yet have a formidable workforce whereas the Councils with 94% of forests under their watch are hamstrung by scarce financial resources. The State and Union Ministry of Forest and Environment have the necessary funds to deal with conservation and eco-restoration of degraded forests. The new Council will have to learn to leverage on these available resources.Since rivers, water sources and stream are also within the ambit of the Councils it would have proven more effective if the Water Resources Department of the State is able to assist the Councils in the mighty task of reclaiming dying rivers, rejuvenating degraded water sources and also provide the Councils with technical know-how in river management. At present the Councils are owners of the rivers but with no power to enforce no-pollution rules.

The new Council will have to get into better financial management and be accountable for use of public funds – a demerit that has been pointed out by the CAG time and again. Councils must employ people based on merit and by adopting a transparent employment policy. This is the age of technology hence the Council staff dealing with trade licenses must ensure that physical visits to the Council are unnecessary. Technology is meant to reduce corruption and smoothen the flow of services to the people. Another ticklish matter is the administration of Dorbar Shnong, Dorbar Raid and the Syiemship and Sirdarship. Unless there are strict rules of administration within these traditional bodies they will continue to violate the norms of modern governance with each village running according to its own writ. This is unconstitutional and needs to be arrested by the new ECs.