6th Meghalaya Games: A Prelude to the 39th National Games

By H H Mohrmen

The popularity of any occasion, event, function, or even unfortunate incident depends on how long people continue talking about it at the ïing ïapbriew—the houses of bereaved families. In Jowai, until the beginning of the Autonomous District Council election, the recently concluded Meghalaya Games remained the talk of the town. People continued to speak about it with pride wherever they went. The residents of West Jaintia Hills, particularly Jowai, beamed with smiles as they discussed the games they had so successfully hosted.

Only Bad News Makes Good News

Although the people of Jowai still take pride in hosting a grand and successful event, across the state, memories of the games are beginning to fade. Unlike previous editions, which had their share of glitches, the Jowai Games are not widely remembered anymore. In fact, some readers may only learn about the game from this article, because nothing bad came out of it. Strangely the reason is because there was no embarrassing incident to leave a lasting impression on the public mind. Now people have this strange tendency to only remember incidents or stories which are bad or negative, and good news is quickly forgotten. There were no mishaps for people to cut, edit, and turn into memes to be shared on social media platforms. Yet, the truth must be acknowledged—this was one of the best games organized by the government, and the government deserves appreciation and recognition.

This event was among the largest sporting spectacles in the state’s history and Jowai made Meghalaya proud by hosting a seamless and successful event. The crowning moment was the grand opening ceremony at the newly built stadium in Wahiajer.

Credit Where It’s Due

The success of the event goes to the government, particularly the local organizing committee, led by former Deputy Commissioner B.S. Sohliya and District Sports Officer Khroobok Passah. The Meghalaya Olympic Association, under the leadership of President J.F. Kharshiiing and Secretary Finely Pariat who is also the son of Jowai town, played a crucial role. Of course, an event of this scale would not have been possible without the support of the government, led by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma. The CM, his two Deputy Chief Ministers Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar along with his cabinet colleagues, braved the cold winter evening to witness the event. Special mention must be made of Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri, who stayed in Jowai throughout the games, and local MLA Wailadmiki Shylla, who effectively supervised the event to ensure its smooth execution.

Is Jowai a Prelude to the National Games?

Without a doubt, the Meghalaya Games in Jowai boosted the government’s confidence in hosting the 39th National Games. If the government, along with the Olympic and various sports associations, could organize and execute the Meghalaya Games so effectively, there is no reason why they cannot successfully host the National Games. The Government of Meghalaya has few more years to prepare the state till it hosts the next national games. If Jowai can do it, Shillong is in a good position to do it even better.

Need for Sports Infrastructure

My friend, Lening K Bareh, President of the State Cycling Association, invited me to flag off a cycling event. Before reaching the venue, I wondered what kind of space would be required for various cycling competitions. To my surprise, the terrain around Kiang Nangbah College and Jowai Polytechnic proved ideal for cycling events. Unlike cycling, however, many sports require proper infrastructure.

Although West Jaintia Hills now boasts of two stadiums—one in Jowai and another in Wahiajer—the district still lacks facilities for disciplines such as gymnastics, swimming, shooting, and archery, to name a few. In its effort to build sports infrastructure in the state, the Government should take inspiration from Wahiajer, where land was donated by the community and replicate this model across other districts. If Meghalaya is to achieve greater heights in sports, infrastructure must be expanded statewide.

Cycling to Success

One inspiring story from the last Meghalaya Games is that of cyclist Sharai Basaiawmoit. A hardworking athlete, he earns his livelihood as a daily wage labourer while pursuing his passion for cycling. This sport is expensive—a basic sports cycle costs a significant amount. Yet, despite financial constraints, Sharai excelled in the Jowai Games, winning multiple medals.

During my visit to the cycling track, what struck me most was his footwear. Instead of proper shoelaces, he had tied his shoes with steel wire—a clear sign that he was either a mason or a construction labourer. His story is one of determination and perseverance. The lesson here is that athletes not only need proper facilities and playgrounds but also the necessary gear to compete. Equipment for sports like archery and cycling is costly, and financial support is essential for young talents to thrive.

Strong Local Sports Associations

The success of the Meghalaya Games also depended on robust local sports associations at the district level. The West Jaintia Hills District Sports Association (formerly JDSA) has been at the forefront of sports promotion. The district has dedicated associations for nearly every sporting discipline, which greatly aided the organizing committee. Sports association also organizes, regular local competitions which serve as talent scouting platforms, preparing athletes for major events like the Meghalaya Games.

For example, in West Jaintia Hills, badminton and boxing have their own associations that organize competitions, while athletics and football are regularly promoted by the district association. The recently concluded games benefited greatly from these local bodies, which successfully hosted over 3,000 athletes from all 12 districts, along with officials. Personally, I never imagined that my town could host such a large-scale event—but full credit goes to the organizers.

Ïungwalieh and Community Contributions

The success of the Meghalaya Games in Jowai was also due to local contributions. It wasn’t just about the volunteers who generously gave their time and energy—it was also about infrastructure. Jowai has a tradition where almost every locality has its own ïungwalieh (community hall), now commonly referred to as club hall.

These halls, originally used for local theatrical performances (ka Bamphalar) and community meetings, vary in size based on the locality. Some, like those in Ladthalaboh, Khimusniang, Chutwakhu, Tympang Iawmusiang, Lion Mission and Lulong, resemble indoor stadiums. Even village like Khliehtyrchi its community hall was used for Thai boxing during the Meghalaya Games. Such contributions highlight the importance of community involvement in major events.

Local Playgrounds and Facilities

Jowai has an advantage over other towns in the state because almost every old locality like Lulong, Panaliar, Iawmusiang Tympang, Lion Tpep-pale, and Ladthalaboh has its own playground. These spaces, primarily used for football, proved invaluable during the Meghalaya Games. Additionally, institutions like Kiang Nangbah Government College, Thomas Jones College, and North East Adventist University provided their playgrounds, ensuring that most of the 29 sports disciplines were held within and around Jowai. The hostels in these colleges and universities were also used to accommodate the athletes and sports officials. Only a few events, required specialized infrastructure like gymnastics, golf and swimming, had to be conducted in Shillong.

Addressing the Imbalance in Sports Infrastructure

During the last Meghalaya Games, East Khasi Hills won the most medals, while West Jaintia Hills, the runner-up, secured only half as many. Despite having adequate infrastructure for certain events, Jowai still lacks facilities for professional-level competitions. The imbalance in sports infrastructure is undeniable—Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya and former capital of undivided Assam, enjoys significantly better facilities. Disciplines like gymnastics, swimming, and golf are exclusively available there. This uneven distribution is unfair and must be addressed to ensure equal opportunities to all the athletes representing the different districts of the state.

Government Investment Bearing Fruit

While inaugurating the games at Wahiajer, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma emphasized that investing in sports is an investment in Meghalaya’s youth. A recent anecdote reinforces this idea.

I overheard my 10-year-old and 6-year-old nephews discussing their favorite sports. Having watched the games at their father’s college, Youvan the younger one said, “I want to be a basketball player when I grow up.” Heddywell his older brother immediately responded, “Then you should work hard and practice so you can one day participate in the Meghalaya Games.”

It was heartening to see young children developing aspirations for sports and this is all because of the recent Meghalaya games. In a world where kids are glued to mobile screens, such dreams are truly beautiful.