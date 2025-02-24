BSF nabs six B’deshis for illegal entry

Monday, February 24, 2025
Shillong, Feb 23: Six Bangladeshis, some of whom worked in Mumbai as masons earlier, have been apprehended by the BSF personnel in Meghalaya, officials said on Sunday.
The incident happened on Saturday after they crossed over from Bangladesh to Meghalaya once more to go to Mumbai again in search of employment.
Acting on a tip-off, the BSF personnel apprehended the six Bangladeshi nationals, four from the West Jaintia Hills district and two from the South Garo Hills district, in well-coordinated operations, they said.
Among those apprehended by the BSF also included a woman who had planned a visit to Mumbai for the medical treatment of her husband, a BSF spokesperson said.
All the six were handed over to the respective district police authorities where they were arrested, a senior police officer said.
Meghalaya has a 443 km-long international border with Bangladesh, about 20 per cent of which is left unfenced due to difficult terrain, land acquisition and other issues.
A group of unidentified miscreants suspected to be Bangladesh Nationals ransacked several houses near the international border in Umkiang village in East Jaintia Hills district, police said. The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday.
Police said an FIR was lodged by the village headman in this regard. The miscreants took away several belongings of the villagers, the headman told police.
An investigation has been initiated into the incident, the police added. (PTI)

