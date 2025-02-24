Monday, February 24, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Bumrah receives his ICC awards

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Dubai, Feb 23: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday received his ICC honours, including the Men’s Cricketer of the Year and Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year awards, before the start of the Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan here.
Bumrah is not playing in the Champions Trophy as he has been sidelined with a back issue.
The 31-year-old was present here to collect the awards, which also includes a place in the Men’s Test and T20I Teams for 2024.
The ICC posted photographs of Bumrah with each of his four awards – including two caps – and wrote on X, “Jasprit Bumrah receives his #ICCAwards and Team Of The Year caps for a stellar 2024.”
Bumrah had also met his India teammates on Sunday during their warm-up drills before the match against Pakistan.
Bumrah had an outstanding Test season last year, taking 71 wickets in 13 matches with the second-best effort coming from England’s Gus Atkinson who claimed 52 wickets in 11 matches.
Bumrah averaged 14.92 in Tests in 2024 and ended the year with a strike rate of 30.1. He also became only the fourth Indian bowler to take 70 or more wickets in the conventional format in a calendar year after Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble and R. Ashwin.
He had successful outings against England at home, taking 19 wickets in the five-Test series in the first half of 2024, and finished the year with 32 wickets in another five-Test affair in Australia.
Bumrah also reached the 200-wicket milestone in Tests during India’s tour of Australia. Apart from his unmatched exploits with the red ball, Bumrah also played a pivotal role in India’s title triumph in the T20 World Cup in the Americas. He had grabbed 15 wickets in the global competition. (PTI)

Previous article
Confident Kiwis aim for semifinal spot, face B’desh
Next article
Indian eves face mighty Dutch in women’s FIH Pro League match
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

RCB’s in-form skipper, home-crowd could make things difficult for UP Warriorz

BENGALURU, Feb 23: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s sturdy middle-order, in-form skipper Smriti Mandhana and a partisan home crowd will...
NATIONAL

India bans tapentadol-carisoprodol combinations pain-relief medicines

New Delhi, Feb 23: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has prohibited the production and export of...
NATIONAL

No breakthrough in rescue operations

Telangana mishap: No light at the end of the tunnel as huge pile of debris, muck affect rescue...
NATIONAL

‘Slave mentality’ mock India’s religious beliefs: Modi

Chattarpur, Feb 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed a section of leaders over their critical remarks...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

RCB’s in-form skipper, home-crowd could make things difficult for UP Warriorz

SPORTS 0
BENGALURU, Feb 23: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s sturdy middle-order, in-form...

India bans tapentadol-carisoprodol combinations pain-relief medicines

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 23: The Drugs Controller General of...

No breakthrough in rescue operations

NATIONAL 0
Telangana mishap: No light at the end of the...
Load more

Popular news

RCB’s in-form skipper, home-crowd could make things difficult for UP Warriorz

SPORTS 0
BENGALURU, Feb 23: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s sturdy middle-order, in-form...

India bans tapentadol-carisoprodol combinations pain-relief medicines

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 23: The Drugs Controller General of...

No breakthrough in rescue operations

NATIONAL 0
Telangana mishap: No light at the end of the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge