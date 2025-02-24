PM Modi says northeast has found a brand ambassador in himself

Guwahati, Feb 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here on a two-day Assam visit, said on Monday that the entire northeastern region which was once neglected by the Centre has been developing at a fast pace during the BJP regime, adding he himself has become the brand ambassador of the region.

While attending the Jhumoir dance programme at the Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati, Modi emphasized the transformative journey of Assam and the Northeast under the present leadership.

“Once, Assam and the Northeast were neglected, but today, Modi has become the brand ambassador of the region,” the Prime Minister stated. PM Modi recalled his overnight stay at Kaziranga National Park, making him the only Prime Minister to have done so.

“I am the only Prime Minister of this country who spent a night at Kaziranga National Park,” he said. PM Modi further said: “Recognising the Assamese heritage, the government has granted Classical Language status to the Assamese language, fulfilling a long-awaited demand of the people. Additionally, Charaideo Maidam has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage Site list, further cementing Assam’s historical significance.”

The Prime Minister honoured Lachit Borphukan, the legendary warrior from Assam who has long been denied national recognition. “To commemorate Lachit Borphukan’s legacy, a 125-foot statue of the 16th Century Ahom General was built in Assam. The government launched Jana Jatiya Gaurav Divas to honor the contributions of Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities,” he said.

The BJP government is committed to both service and advancement, PM Modi said, reinforcing his administration’s commitment to the welfare and development of tribal tribes. PM Modi also outlined a number of significant government welfare programmes, with an emphasis on the improvement of rural areas and tea garden labourers.

“To ensure better maternal care, the BJP government has given financial assistance to pregnant women working in tea gardens. Furthermore, with the construction of 350 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and more than 100 model tea garden schools, Assam is expected to see notable improvements in healthcare and education,” he stated.

PM Modi said the Northeast is developing rapidly and expressed optimism for Assam’s future. He expressed his sincere gratitude to the performers for their commitment and performance, and he is confident that the Jhumoir dance programme will receive widespread praise.

The government’s steadfast dedication to Assam’s cultural, social, and economic development was also emphasised in the Prime Minister’s speech. His plan calls for Assam and the Northeast as a whole to enter a new age of wealth and international renown. The Prime Minister, during his address, highlighted the vibrant and evolving atmosphere in Assam.

He lauded the state’s cultural and developmental progress, expressing anticipation for another historic event akin to the record-breaking Bihu dance performance in 2023. He acknowledged the Jhumoir dance event, which aims to set a new world record.

He recalled the remarkable feat achieved in 2023 when 11,500 artistes performed the Bihu dance, earning a place in the world records. “I was eagerly waiting for another such grand event,” he remarked, congratulating the people of Assam for their efforts in organising the event.

The Prime Minister extended his appreciation to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the people of Assam, emphasising that such cultural showcases enhance the pride of both Assam and India. Notably, the event has garnered international attention, with over 60 ambassadors in attendance, underscoring the region’s growing global recognition.

IANS