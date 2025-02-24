Monday, February 24, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Sudha Murty nominates Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, PT Usha to keep up fight against obesity

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Feb 24: Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty on Monday nominated Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Indian Olympic Association head PT Usha to advance the campaign against obesity launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Murty is among 10 others nominated by PM Modi on Monday to help strengthen the fight against obesity in the country.

The national movement against obesity aims to promote awareness about healthy food consumption, and aligns with his Fit India initiative. “I would like to nominate the following people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food,” Murty said in a post on social media platform X, while tagging Mazumdar-Shaw, Usha, former cricketer Anil Kumble. She also nominated CureFit and Myntra founder Mukesh Bansal, former Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi, BJP MP from Bengaluru Tejasvi Surya, Author Amish Tripathi, among others. “I also request them to nominate 10 people each so that our movement gets bigger!” said the philanthropist.

In his monthly radio programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, PM Modi lauded India’s rapid progress toward becoming a global sporting powerhouse and stressed the importance of leading a healthy life. Besides Murty, PM Modi nominated Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, businessman Anand Mahindra, actor-turned-politician Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker and Mirabai Chanu, actors Mohanlal and R. Madhavan, singer Shreya Ghoshal, and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

Earlier, Abdullah expressed his happiness in joining the campaign against obesity launched by PM Modi. “I’m very happy to join the campaign against obesity launched by PM @narendramodi ji. Obesity causes a number of lifestyle related health issues like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, strokes and breathing problems not to mention mental health conditions like anxiety and depression,” the CM posted on X.

IANS

Previous article
Right time to invest in Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi at Global Investors Summit
Next article
45 pc young Indians choosing stocks as their primary investment option: Report
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Mirabai Chanu joins PM Modi’s ‘fight against obesity,’ further nominates Sindhu, Gukesh, Paes and others

New Delhi, Feb 24: Tokyo Olympic silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has said that she is feeling honoured...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Katrina Kaif, mother-in-law Veena Kaushal visit Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

Mumbai, Feb 24: Bollywood star Katrina Kaif was joined by her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal as they visited the...
INTERNATIONAL

Air Force Base in Bangladesh attacked, several injured

Dhaka, Feb 24: In a major incident of lawlessness that is currently prevailing in Bangladesh under the interim...
INTERNATIONAL

Explosions near Russian Consulate in France have signs of terrorist attack: Moscow

Moscow/Marseille, Feb 24: The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday stated that explosions on the territory of the Russian...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mirabai Chanu joins PM Modi’s ‘fight against obesity,’ further nominates Sindhu, Gukesh, Paes and others

Health 0
New Delhi, Feb 24: Tokyo Olympic silver medallist weightlifter...

Katrina Kaif, mother-in-law Veena Kaushal visit Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Feb 24: Bollywood star Katrina Kaif was joined...

Air Force Base in Bangladesh attacked, several injured

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Feb 24: In a major incident of lawlessness...
Load more

Popular news

Mirabai Chanu joins PM Modi’s ‘fight against obesity,’ further nominates Sindhu, Gukesh, Paes and others

Health 0
New Delhi, Feb 24: Tokyo Olympic silver medallist weightlifter...

Katrina Kaif, mother-in-law Veena Kaushal visit Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Feb 24: Bollywood star Katrina Kaif was joined...

Air Force Base in Bangladesh attacked, several injured

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Feb 24: In a major incident of lawlessness...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge