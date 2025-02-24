SPORTS Virat Kohli celebrates his century after scoring the winning runs during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Sunday. (PTI) By: Agencies Date: February 24, 2025 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmail Previous articleSports Snippets Related articles PR Articles Soaring Above the Ordinary: How Assam Boy Debanga Sarma, An RGU Alumnus Became A Successful UAV Disaster Pilot Graduating in 2020 with a Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering from the Royal Group of Institutions—now known... MEGHALAYA Conrad pitches for climate justice amid global warming SHILLONG, Feb 23: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has made a strong pitch for climate justice, arguing that... MEGHALAYA Rainfall prolongs winter in city SHILLONG, Feb 23: Just as Shillong was beginning to embrace the warmth of rising temperatures, the city was... MEGHALAYA UDP mum on results, to await poll outcome SHILLONG, Feb 23: The UDP, the largest regional party, has chosen not to predict the outcome of the...