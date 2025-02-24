Tuesday, February 25, 2025
spot_img
BusinessNews Alert

We should target $100 billion trade export for electrical goods in 7 years: Piyush Goyal

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Feb 24: India should become a one-stop-shop for electrical goods, and aspire to reach the international trade export target of $100 billion in seven years, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said on Monday.

India’s electronic goods industry must work together towards more resilient supply chains, upgrade quality standards and provide high-quality goods and services to the world at competitive rates, Goyal said at the 16th Edition of ‘ELECRAMA 2025’ event organised by the Indian Electrical And Electronics Manufacturers Association (IEEMA).

The minister highlighted that the industry has a responsibility to care for consumers by ensuring that the consumers are provided better deals. He urged the industry leaders and participants in attendance to shun protectionism and focus on balancing the interests of the industry, particularly the MSME sector.

“Protectionism beyond a point starts hurting the consumer. Balancing the interests of the MSME sector along with the customers should be the industry’s biggest priority,” he said. Goyal noted that the export volume of electronic goods ranks second in the country in 2025, compared to the 167th-ranked sector in 2015.

In January 2025, the export volume of electronic goods was $3 billion alone, he said. The minister pointed out that the electronics goods industry has doubled its transmission infrastructure, renewable energy capacity and installed capacity in the last decade. He further stated that the government has helped set up 1,800 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in the country.

The Centre aims to develop a future-ready workforce and promote innovation by leveraging the high number of STEM graduates produced in the country. Dwelling on the theme of the special plenary ‘Bharat – The Vishwa Mitra’, Goyal said India takes pride in looking at the nation as one family that wishes to work with all countries of the world in a fair, equitable and balanced partnership with each other. India wishes to engage with the developed world from a position of strength offering them goods and services of high quality at affordable prices.

IANS

Previous article
Bengal dancer dies in accident while escaping drunk youths; mother, opposition flay police
Next article
IMD to provide block-level & panchayat-level weather forecast in Mizoram
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

IMD to provide block-level & panchayat-level weather forecast in Mizoram

Aizawl, Feb 24: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Monday said that it is getting...
NATIONAL

Bengal dancer dies in accident while escaping drunk youths; mother, opposition flay police

Kolkata, Feb 24: In a shocking incident in West Bengal's West Burdwan district, a dancer-cum-event management professional died...
NATIONAL

PM Modi says northeast has found a brand ambassador in himself

Guwahati, Feb 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here on a two-day Assam visit, said on Monday...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel ready to extend ceasefire for more hostages: Foreign Minister Sa’ar

Brussels, Feb 24: Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Monday emphasised that the government led by Prime Minister...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

IMD to provide block-level & panchayat-level weather forecast in Mizoram

NATIONAL 0
Aizawl, Feb 24: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General...

Bengal dancer dies in accident while escaping drunk youths; mother, opposition flay police

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 24: In a shocking incident in West...

PM Modi says northeast has found a brand ambassador in himself

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived...
Load more

Popular news

IMD to provide block-level & panchayat-level weather forecast in Mizoram

NATIONAL 0
Aizawl, Feb 24: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General...

Bengal dancer dies in accident while escaping drunk youths; mother, opposition flay police

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 24: In a shocking incident in West...

PM Modi says northeast has found a brand ambassador in himself

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge