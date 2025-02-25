Tuesday, February 25, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Congress leader Sajjan Kumar sentenced to life imprisonment in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Feb 25: A trial court on Tuesday sentenced former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar to life imprisonment in a case of murder during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. This case is related to the killing of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in the Saraswati Vihar area on November 1, 1984, during the riots.

The sentencing came amid heated protests by the members of the Sikh community earlier in the day, demanding a death penalty for the former Congress MP. Describing the 1984 riots, which broke out after the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984, as one of the “darkest and most shameful” chapters in India’s history, the protesters demanded justice and urged the court to sentence Sajjan Kumar to death.

The Rouse Avenue Court, which had reserved its verdict on January 31, after hearing additional submissions advanced by Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat, had, on February 12, convicted Sajjan Kumar in connection with the killing.

His advocate Anil Sharma had submitted that Sajjan Kumar’s name was not there from the very beginning, and there was a delay of 16 years in naming him as an accused by the witness.

It was also submitted that a case in which Sajjan Kumar was convicted by the Delhi High Court is pending an appeal before the Supreme Court. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja had posted the arguments on the quantum of the sentence for February 18.

The BJP has been constantly demanding the expulsion of Sajjan Kumar from the Congress, calling the party “anti-Sikh” for not taking appropriate action. BJP leader and now minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa had also written to the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, seeking the expulsion of Sajjan Kumar.

Sirsa had asked Gandhi to prove his commitment to justice and communal harmony by issuing “a public apology to the Sikh community and the entire nation for the Congress’ role in sheltering and empowering criminals like Sajjan Kumar.”

IANS

Previous article
Ties with European allies frayed, US gets Ukraine resolution passed by UNSC after failure at UNGA
Next article
Rs 2,000 crore revenue loss due to Delhi’s liquor policy: CAG report puts AAP in dock
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Rs 2,000 crore revenue loss due to Delhi’s liquor policy: CAG report puts AAP in dock

New Delhi, Feb 25: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday,...
INTERNATIONAL

Ties with European allies frayed, US gets Ukraine resolution passed by UNSC after failure at UNGA

United Nations, Feb 25:  In a sign of its relations with Western allies fraying, the US managed to...
NATIONAL

Today, the world trusts India’s governance which is constantly reforming: PM Modi

Guwahati, Feb 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Advantage Assam Summit in Guwahati on Tuesday, highlighted...
NATIONAL

Advantage Assam: PM Modi hails role of Northeast in building prosperous India

New Delhi, Feb 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Advantage Assam 2.0 investors' summit in Guwahati on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rs 2,000 crore revenue loss due to Delhi’s liquor policy: CAG report puts AAP in dock

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 25: The Comptroller and Auditor General...

Ties with European allies frayed, US gets Ukraine resolution passed by UNSC after failure at UNGA

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, Feb 25:  In a sign of its...

Today, the world trusts India’s governance which is constantly reforming: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing...
Load more

Popular news

Rs 2,000 crore revenue loss due to Delhi’s liquor policy: CAG report puts AAP in dock

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 25: The Comptroller and Auditor General...

Ties with European allies frayed, US gets Ukraine resolution passed by UNSC after failure at UNGA

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, Feb 25:  In a sign of its...

Today, the world trusts India’s governance which is constantly reforming: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge