Wednesday, February 26, 2025
NATIONAL

From Kedarnath to Kashi Vishwanath PM Modi’s devotion to Lord Shiva reflects in major restoration works

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Feb 26: Since assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has undertaken significant steps for the conservation and restoration of major Lord Shiva temples across the country, enhancing their grandeur and ensuring better facilities for devotees.

From developing world-class amenities to improving connectivity and launching iconic projects like the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and Mahakal Lok Corridor, PM Modi’s dedication to preserving the heritage of Lord Shiva’s temples is evident.

Among the most notable efforts is the restoration of Kedarnath Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, nestled in the Garhwal Himalayan range of Uttarakhand. The temple and its surroundings were severely damaged in the devastating flash floods of June 2013, which wiped out the town.

However, the temple itself miraculously remained intact due to a massive rock that got lodged behind it, protecting it from destruction. Following the disaster, PM Modi initiated extensive reconstruction work in Kedarnath, reinforcing flood-resistant walls and expanding pathways.

Connectivity was vastly improved through the Char Dham Highway project, all-weather roads, and ropeway facilities, ensuring a seamless pilgrimage experience. Additionally, the Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi, near the temple, was reconstructed under the PM’s leadership.

In Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project was launched, connecting the temple to the Ganga River. The temple complex was expanded from a mere 3,000 square feet to an extensive five lakh square feet, providing modern amenities for pilgrims.

Over 40 ancient temples within the vicinity were also restored as part of this massive rejuvenation effort. Another milestone in temple restoration was the development of the Mahakal Lok Corridor at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

The 900-metre-long corridor expanded the temple premises from three hectares to 47 hectares, incorporating new pathways and upgraded facilities to enhance the spiritual experience for devotees. The Somnath Temple in Gujarat, one of the most revered Jyotirlingas, also saw significant upgrades under PM Modi’s leadership.

The temple complex was revitalised with a 1.48 km promenade and an exhibition centre. Restoration efforts ensured better connectivity, preserving the temple’s historical and spiritual significance.

In Uttarakhand’s Almora district, the ancient Jageshwar Dham also underwent a transformation under the BJP’s ‘double-engine government.’ Over 100 ancient stone temples surrounding the temple were conserved and restored, with enhanced connectivity and integration into a broader religious circuit to facilitate pilgrim access.

Through these large-scale restoration and development projects, PM Modi has not only safeguarded India’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage but has also made these revered temples more accessible and convenient for devotees from across the world.

IANS

Assam to get six more Gati Shakti terminals, new trains
Indian space economy expected to jump to $44 bn in few years: Jitendra Singh
