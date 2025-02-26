Wednesday, February 26, 2025
MEGHALAYA

HYC moves high court on SBI job quota for tribals

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 25: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) and a job aspirant filed a writ petition before the High Court of Meghalaya seeking clarity and necessary directions on the implementation of the 44% reservation for the members of the Scheduled Tribes in Meghalaya for direct recruitment to Group C and D posts in the State Bank of India, Shillong.
The petition was filed against the Centre, the state government, and the SBI to make the SBI implement the office memorandums (OM) issued on March 28, 2024, by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training, New Delhi.
These OMs and the compendium of instructions say that the percentage of reservation in Meghalaya is 44% for direct recruitment in Group C and D posts, attracting local candidates.
HYC president, Roy Kupar Synrem said they decided to file the petition after the organisation had taken up the matter with the SBI office in Shillong where it asked the SBI to implement the OMs and instructions in letter and spirit for the welfare and benefit of the local indigenous youth and job aspirants in the state.
“However, SBI replied to the demand of the organisation by stating that STs from other states are also eligible to be recruited and get the benefits of the reservations of 44% in Meghalaya. This action on the part of SBI has prevented the indigenous candidates of the state from getting the benefits of reservation and as such, is in violation of Article 14, 16(4), and 21 of the Constitution of India,” Synrem said.
The counsel for the petitioner, Philemon Nongbri impressed upon the court that the issue is of public importance and as such, clarity is needed in the implementation of the OMs and instructions with regard to the method and manner in which these vacancies are being filled up by SBI.
The single bench of Justice Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew, in its February 25 order said the point raised is of some importance and directed the Deputy Solicitor General of India, N Mozika, to seek instructions from the Centre within four weeks. The government was represented by ND Chullai, AAG and the matter was listed again on March 26.

HANM flags ILP & language demands in national capital
Latest news

Popular news

