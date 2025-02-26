Wednesday, February 26, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Intruder killed as BSF foils infiltration bid on Pathankot border

Jammu, Feb 26: An unidentified intruder was killed as the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an infiltration bid along the International Border (IB) in Pathankot on Wednesday. The BSF said: “On February 26, at pre-dawn, our troops observed a suspicious movement across the IB in BOP Tashpatan, Pathankot border area and an intruder was observed crossing the IB.

The alert troops challenged the intruder but he did not pay heed and kept moving.” “Sensing the threat, our troops neutralised the intruder,” the BSF said. The BSF said the identity and motive of the intruder is being ascertained. “Vigilant BSF troops thwarted infiltration attempt. Strong protest will be lodged with Pak Rangers,” the BSF said.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated even as Pakistan is trying to step up infiltration at the LoC and send a consignment of weapons.

There have been several instances of weapon dropping by drones from Pakistan near the international border in Jammu for terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir. The BSF has recovered several weapon caches in the recent past and foiled the designs of terrorists and their handlers across the border.

While the army is alert to foiling infiltration bids at the LoC, terrorist activities are now spreading across other areas of Jammu and Kashmir, areas that were relatively free from such incidents until a few years ago like the Chenab valley that was declared militancy-free and Udhampur and Kathua.

The relentless anti-terror operations in Kashmir have pushed terrorists to the mountains where they hide and wait for the right moment to carry out attacks on security forces. Analysts add that a comprehensive strategy is needed to address the increasing militancy in Jammu involving enhanced intelligence gathering and better coordination among security forces.

IANS

