Thursday, February 27, 2025
Manipur: Kuki-Zo village volunteers ready to lay down arms if four-point demands met

Imphal, Feb 26: A coordinating committee of the Kuki-Zo Community village volunteers on Wednesday urged the Central government to take immediate steps to restore peace, security, and normalcy for the tribals and the state of Manipur as well and expressed willingness to lay down arms if their four-point demands are met.

The Village Volunteers Coordinating Committee (VVCC) claimed that since the outbreak of violence on May 3, 2023, the Kuki-Zo community people have faced relentless attacks from state-sponsored militia groups and other outfits.

“The continued atrocities and lack of government protection have forced us to take up arms in self-defence,” the VVCC said in a statement. Acknowledging the appeal of Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to surrender all illegal arms, the VVCC said that the Kuki-Zo Village Volunteers reiterated four demands to enable them to surrender arms in the interest of lasting peace and security in the state.

“We firmly believe that these goals can only be achieved if the demands are met,” it said. Their demands include a separate administration (Union Territory with legislative powers) for Kuki-Zo tribal-inhabited areas, the withdrawal of Manipur Police from Kuki-Zo inhabited areas, total surrender of looted arms by Meitei groups, and legal protection for Kuki-Zo village volunteers.

“The stark divide between the Hill districts and the Valley communities has made peaceful coexistence unattainable,” the VVCC statement said. It said that the Kuki-Zo people have always sought peace and remain committed to a peaceful resolution.

“We are not a threat to national security. Our demands are aimed at ensuring justice, safety, and long-term stability in the region.” “The laying down of arms by village volunteers is a matter that requires no third-party involvement. We are ready to engage in direct discussions to implement these measures and work toward lasting peace,” the statement said.

IANS

Previous article
Advantage Assam attracted investments worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore, says CM Sarma
