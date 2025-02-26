Wednesday, February 26, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits an exhibition during Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati on Tuesday. (PTI)

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
National Nuggets
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

HYC moves high court on SBI job quota for tribals

SHILLONG, Feb 25: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) and a job aspirant filed a writ petition before the...
MEGHALAYA

HANM flags ILP & language demands in national capital

From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, Feb 25: The Hynniewtrep A’chik National Movement (HANM) on Tuesday held a sit-in in...
MEGHALAYA

UDP ready for role of primary opposition party in KHADC

SHILLONG, Feb 25: The five newly-elected MDCs of the United Democratic Party (UDP) in the KHADC will meet...
MEGHALAYA

JSU opposes rly project in Jaintia Hills

JOWAI/SHILLONG, Feb 25: Citing potential influx of outsiders, the Jaintia Students’ Union Central Body on Tuesday said it...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

HYC moves high court on SBI job quota for tribals

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 25: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) and...

HANM flags ILP & language demands in national capital

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, Feb 25: The Hynniewtrep A’chik...

UDP ready for role of primary opposition party in KHADC

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 25: The five newly-elected MDCs of the...
Load more

Popular news

HYC moves high court on SBI job quota for tribals

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 25: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) and...

HANM flags ILP & language demands in national capital

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, Feb 25: The Hynniewtrep A’chik...

UDP ready for role of primary opposition party in KHADC

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 25: The five newly-elected MDCs of the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge