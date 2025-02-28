Newly-elected MDCs sworn-in by EKH DC Kurbah

SHILLONG, Feb 27: All the 29 newly-elected members of the KHADC were sworn in by East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Rosetta Mary Kurbah.

NPP’s Mawhati MDC Sosthenes Sohtun was the first to take oath while HSPDP’s Mawshynrut MDC Srally Rashir was the last one to be sworn in.

Prominent among those who took oath were CEM-designate Shemborlang Rynjah, Chairman-designate Strong Pillar Kharjana, former CEM and Sohra UDP MDC Titosstarwell Chyne and UDP MLAs – Pius Marwein who was re-elected from Langrin seat, and Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah who was elected from Sohiong-Nongspung.

Among the sitting MDCs who took oath included Grace Mary Kharpuri and Alvin K Sawkmie (both from NPP). Kharpuri was elected for the fourth straight term from Nongskhen. Sawkmie was re-elected from Mawsynram.

Apart from Kharpuri, three other women MDCs also (Contd on P-4)

Newly-elected MDCs sworn-in…

(Contd from P-1) took oath. They are Deity H Majaw, who was elected from Laitumkhrah-Malki seat, and Aibandaplin F Lyngdoh who won from Mylliem seat. The two, who are from the VPP, will be a part of the new EC.

The fourth woman MDC is NPP’s Rona Khymdeit who won from Nongpoh.

Other notable MDCs who took oath included journalist-turned-politician Powel Sohkhlet (VPP), Ricky Shullai (Independent) and Equator Nongrang (UDP). All 17 VPP MDCs in the present House are first timers.

Interestingly, Titosstarwell Chyne was the only MDC to take his oath in Khasi. The rest of the MDCs took it in English.