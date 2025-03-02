Sunday, March 2, 2025
NATIONAL

If my own daughter is not safe, what about others: Union Minister Raksha Khadse

By: Agencies

Muktainagar (Maharashtra), March 2: Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse on Sunday demanded strict action against miscreants who harassed her daughter and several other girls during a yatra in Kothali village, Jalgaon.

The incident took place during a Maha Shivratri Mela in Muktainagar, where a group of youths allegedly harassed the minister’s daughter and other girls. The accused also attempted to take their pictures on mobile phones.

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the scene, but the culprits had already fled.

Following the incident, Khadse, accompanied by her daughter, a large number of supporters, and party workers, arrived at the police station to file a complaint.

Speaking to reporters, Khadse, visibly upset, stated in Marathi (loosely translated into English), “I have come to the police station not as a Union Minister and MP but as a mother seeking justice.”

Expressing deep concern over women’s safety, she questioned, “If the daughters of families like ours are not safe, then what about the rest? If my own daughter is not safe, what will be the condition of others? I will demand strict action from the state government for the implementation of the law.”

“If the daughter of a public representative is being harassed, then what about the safety of common citizens? I will meet the Chief Minister and demand action on such incidents,” she further added.

Khadse revealed that complaints about the accused had already been reported to the police.

“They have taken videos of four or five girls. Crimes against women have increased across the state, and the accused no longer fear the law. Many girls hesitate to come forward, but we must not remain silent. That is why I have filed a complaint,” she said.

Raksha Khadse, a three-time Member of Parliament from the Raver Lok Sabha seat, is a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. She secured victories in the 2014, 2019, and 2024 Lok Sabha elections and is currently serving as the youngest woman minister in the Modi government.

In the recently formed Modi 3.0 cabinet, she has been assigned the role of Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports.

–IANS

Previous article
Telangana tunnel accident: Rescue operation continues on ninth day
Next article
Unreasonable: MoS Bandi Sanjay on Telangana govt’s decision to change exam timing for Ramzan
