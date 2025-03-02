Sunday, March 2, 2025
NATIONAL

Ramzan Mubarak: PM Modi extends warm wishes as holy month begins

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, March 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to all citizens on Sunday on the occasion of Ramzan, the sacred month of fasting observed by Muslims worldwide.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, “As the blessed month of Ramzan begins, may it bring peace and harmony in our society. This sacred month epitomises reflection, gratitude and devotion, also reminding us of the values of compassion, kindness and service. Ramzan Mubarak!”

Ramadan commenced in India on Sunday, marking the first day of fasting for Muslims throughout the country. The celebration has also started in various other countries following the sighting of the crescent moon.

On Friday, PM Modi attended the 25th edition of Jahan-e-Khusrau and extended his advance wishes for Ramzan. He also praised India’s Sufi tradition for its message of inclusivity and harmony.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also issued an official statement, greeting people on the holy occasion and highlighting the virtues of fasting and service to humanity during Ramadan.

“During these sacred days, good deeds such as fasting, self-discipline, patience, and worship foster values of tolerance, simplicity, and mutual brotherhood,” CM Yogi stated.

Ramadan is a month dedicated to fasting from dawn until sunset, ending with the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr. On Saturday, Maulana Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, the Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Mosque in Chandni Chowk, along with various religious organisations, announced that the holy month will commence on March 2, 2025.

According to the Islamic calendar, the sighting of the moon determines the beginning and end of a month, which typically lasts 30 days.

The Shahi Imam stated that because Saturday was the conclusion of the previous lunar month and the moon could not be seen due to poor weather conditions, Sunday was designated as the first day of fasting.

Throughout Ramadan, Muslims observe a fast from early morning until sunset and participate in special evening prayers called Tarawih, during which the entire Quran is recited throughout the month.

These prayers continue until the sighting of the Eid moon, marking the end of the fasting period and the beginning of celebrations.

–IANS

