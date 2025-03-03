Monday, March 3, 2025
NATIONAL

PM Modi invites more women to share life stories on NaMo App Open Forum

By: Agencies

New Delhi, March 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked more and more women to share their life journeys on NaMo App Open Forum. He said that the tales being shared on the forum are inspiring and women showcasing their achievements may even get a chance to handle his social media account on International Women’s Day on March 8.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “I’ve been seeing very inspiring life journeys being shared on the NaMo App Open Forum, from which a few women will be selected for a social media takeover of my digital social media accounts on 8th March, which is Women’s Day.

I urge more such life journeys to be shared.” Last month, PM Modi announced that ‘Naari Shakti’ will handle his social media accounts on March 8 – a special initiative dedicated to women empowerment.

He also referred to NaMo App Open Forum, calling it a platform to share their stories and achievements. PM Modi said that International Women’s Day is a special occasion to honour India’s Naari Shakti (women power), highlighting their contributions to shaping the nation’s past, present, and future. Quoting a shloka from Devi Mahatmya — a Hindu philosophical text — PM Modi explained that it signifies how “all forms of knowledge are manifestations of the Goddess and that she is reflected in all women power in the world.”

“Respect for daughters has been given top priority in our culture. Women’s power has also played an important role in the Independence movement and the making of our Constitution,” he said.

The Prime Minister shared an audio clip of Hansa Mehta, a key figure in India’s freedom struggle and constitutional drafting, presenting the national flag in the Constituent Assembly. In the clip, Mehta is heard saying: “It is in the fitness of things that this first flag, that is flying over this August House, should be a gift from the women of India. We have donned the saffron colour, we have fought, suffered, and sacrificed for the cause of our country’s freedom. We have today attained our goal.”

Reflecting on this, PM Modi emphasised that Hansa Mehta’s words underscored the deep sacrifices made by Indian women for the nation’s independence and symbolised their unwavering spirit.

IANS

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

