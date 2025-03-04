Stormwater drain construction: Guwahati Traffic police impose curbs

Guwahati, March 4: Guwahati Traffic Police has imposed restrictions on the movement of vehicles along National Highway-27 in view of the proposed construction of an RCC stormwater drain on the southern side of the highway for diversion of surface runoff from the catchment area of the Assam-Meghalaya border.

Following the regulations that shall be effective from Wednesday, plying of all vehicles on the service road between Tripura Gali under bridge to Basistha Chariali (from Khanapara towards Basistha/Garchuk) will be stopped from 5am of March 5 till completion of the construction work.

“Vehicles coming from Khanapara towards Basistha Chariali/Basistha Mandir via the service road will be diverted at Tripura Gali under the bridge point. They may either take left turn towards Patarkuchi via Patarkuchi road-Basistha Mandir Road to reach their destination or they may take right turn towards the opposite service road and may go via Basistha Chariali Basistha Mandir Road,” a statement issued by DCP, Traffic, said.

On the other hand, vehicles coming from Khanapara towards Jayanagar Chariali may ply as usual by using the service road of Basistha Flyover-Tripura Gali under bridge-Jayanagar Road.

“There will be no restriction on the Basistha Flyover. So, all the vehicles coming from Khanapara towards Jalukbari and from Jalukbari side towards Khanapara can ply as usual over the Basistha flyover,” the statement said.

The regulations necessitate temporary road closures and diversions to ensure safety of commuters, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently abled persons on the road while giving free passage to emergency vehicles.

The DCP, Traffic, urged commuters in the city to abide by the advisory and co-operate with Guwahati Traffic Police in the greater interest of the society and safety of the general public.