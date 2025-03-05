Steve Smith retires from ODI cricket after Champions Trophy semifinal exit

Dubai, March 5: Australia’s star batter Steve Smith has announced his retirement from One-Day Internationals, bringing an end to a remarkable 14-year career in the 50-over format. He will continue to be available for Test and T20I selection.

Smith’s decision came just after Australia’s semi-final defeat to India by four wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy, where Smith top-scored with 73 runs in what turned out to be his final ODI innings.

The 35-year-old batter has played 170 ODIs, scoring 5800 runs at an average of 43.28 and a strike rate of 86.96, including 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries. He finished his career as the 12th highest run-getter for Australia in ODIs. Having made his debut as a legspinning allrounder, he also picked 28 wickets and took 90 catches.

Smith was part of Australia’s ODI World Cup-winning squad in 2015 and 2023, and he took over the captaincy of the 50-over side after the retirement of Michael Clarke. He captained Australia in 64 matches, winning 32 and losing 28.

He was named captained on an interim basis for the Champions Trophy, in the absence of regular Pat Cummins, who was out injured. According to a Cricket Australia, Smith told his team-mates after the semifinal loss that he’ll retire from ODIs immediately.

“Steve Smith has announced his retirement from One Day International Cricket after top-scoring in Australia’s ICC Champions Trophy semi-final against India on Tuesday. Smith told teammates after the match he would retire from ODI cricket immediately. He will continue to be available for Tests and T20 Internationals,” CA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Smith debuted as a leg-spinning all-rounder in 2010 against the West Indies before transforming into one of the world’s premier batter. His leadership was also pivotal, having captained Australia’s ODI side from 2015, including a stint as interim captain in his final match due to Pat Cummins’ absence.

Among his numerous accolades, Smith was named Australian Men’s ODI Player of the Year twice (2015 and 2021) and featured in the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year in 2015. Reflecting on his journey, Smith said he felt it was the right time to step away. “It has been a great ride, and I have loved every minute of it.

Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic teammates who shared the journey. Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 World Cup, so it feels like the right time to make way,” Smith said. “Test cricket remains a priority, and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship Final, the West Indies in the winter, and then England at home.

I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage,” he added. Cricket Australia Chief Executive Todd Greenberg lauded Smith’s contributions to Australian cricket, calling him an irreplaceable figure in the team’s success over the years.

“Congratulations to Steve on an amazing One Day International career during which he has made a vast contribution to Australia’s performances in the 50-over format,” Greenberg said.

“Right up until his final ODI innings, Steve exhibited an incredible ability to accumulate runs in all conditions, and his astute leadership has been crucial in the team’s ongoing success, including the 2015 and 2023 ICC World Cup victories.”

Chair of selectors George Bailey supported Smith his decision to retie from ODIs and said, “Steve has said on many occasions he is approaching the remainder of his playing career on a series-by-series basis, a position which hasn’t changed and one Cricket Australia supports. His record as a batter across 167 games is exemplary, and to leave the format as a two-time World Cup winner cements his legacy as one of the great Australian ODI players.”

