Bigger flights to land in Umroi by 2026: CM

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 5: The Shillong Airport at Umroi will be able to accommodate bigger flights by 2026, as the government has started the process of expansion of the airport to boost Meghalaya’s tourism and connectivity, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced on Wednesday. He said larger commercial aircraft will be able to land at Umroi Airport by 2026, following a positive feasibility study and confirmation from airlines.

“Tourism is a great multiplier of investment, and we have immense potential in this sector. We are pushing like never before to start full-fledged commercial operations at Umroi Airport,” Sangma said while replying to the debate on the Governor’s address.

He revealed that an earlier report suggested that for Airbus A320 and equivalent aircraft to land, certain mountain obstacles needed to be removed, which would have cost the government Rs 7,000 crore. Given the impracticality of this, the government explored alternative solutions.

“Technology has changed today, so we conducted another study to be 100 per cent sure. The new report confirmed that with some runway modifications and minimal clearing, commercial aircraft can land without having to chop off mountains,” he added.

Following this positive outcome, the government shared the findings with leading airlines.

“We asked them—will you land? And they have given their confirmation. Now, we are moving forward with landowners, the Defence Ministry, and Civil Aviation authorities to ensure seamless execution,” the CM said.

The operationalisation of Umroi Airport for larger aircraft is expected to be a game-changer for Meghalaya’s tourism and economy, he said, adding, “With big flights landing here, the amount of opportunities that will open up for us in tourism is immense.”