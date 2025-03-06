Thursday, March 6, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

MoS Margherita receives prestigious Barbados award bestowed on PM Modi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Bridgetown (Barbados), March 6: Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Thursday, India time, received the prestigious ‘Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados’ award that was bestowed upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recognition of his strategic leadership and valuable assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Margherita received the award on behalf of PM Modi from the Barbados President Dame Sandra Mason at the Government House in Bridgetown in the presence of the Caribbean country’s Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, Minister of Foreign Affairs Kerrie Symmonds and other dignitaries.

The award announcement was made by the Prime Minister of Barbados during a meeting with PM Modi on November 20, 2024, on the sidelines of the 2nd India-CARICOM Leaders’ Summit in Guyana’s Georgetown.

Prime Minister Mottley has acknowledged the vital role played by PM Modi in strengthening international cooperation and support during the unprecedented situation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While receiving the award on behalf of the PM, Margherita expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, “It is a profound honour to represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accept this prestigious award on his behalf. This recognition underscores the deepening ties between India and Barbados, as well as our shared commitment to collaboration and development, especially in times of crisis”.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1966, India and Barbados have fostered a robust partnership characterised by continuous engagement and development initiatives. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that this award symbolises the enduring friendship between the two nations.

IANS

Previous article
PM Modi’s pitch for ‘no off season’ to give major uplift to Uttarakhand tourism
Next article
Bilateral trade pact between India-US will be a booster for electronics sector: Industry
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Reduced personal security by two-thirds to optimise manpower: J&K Police chief

Jammu, March 6: J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat on Thursday said that he has cut two-thirds of his personal...
Business

Bilateral trade pact between India-US will be a booster for electronics sector: Industry

New Delhi, March 6: As reciprocal tariffs by the US administration are likely to be implemented from April...
NATIONAL

PM Modi’s pitch for ‘no off season’ to give major uplift to Uttarakhand tourism

Dehradun, March 6: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the need for year-round tourism in Uttarakhand,...
NATIONAL

Assam MLA dares Cong MP Gogoi to respond to ‘sedition’ charges

GUWAHATI, March 6: BJP MLA from Lakhimpur Manab Deka has challenged Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi to respond to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Reduced personal security by two-thirds to optimise manpower: J&K Police chief

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, March 6: J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat on Thursday...

Bilateral trade pact between India-US will be a booster for electronics sector: Industry

Business 0
New Delhi, March 6: As reciprocal tariffs by the...

PM Modi’s pitch for ‘no off season’ to give major uplift to Uttarakhand tourism

NATIONAL 0
Dehradun, March 6: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...
Load more

Popular news

Reduced personal security by two-thirds to optimise manpower: J&K Police chief

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, March 6: J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat on Thursday...

Bilateral trade pact between India-US will be a booster for electronics sector: Industry

Business 0
New Delhi, March 6: As reciprocal tariffs by the...

PM Modi’s pitch for ‘no off season’ to give major uplift to Uttarakhand tourism

NATIONAL 0
Dehradun, March 6: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge