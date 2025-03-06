Thursday, March 6, 2025
NATIONAL

Reduced personal security by two-thirds to optimise manpower: J&K Police chief

By: Agencies

Date:

Jammu, March 6: J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat on Thursday said that he has cut two-thirds of his personal security in a manpower optimisation drive. Asserting that charity must begin at home, the DGP told reporters at a ‘Thana Diwas’ meeting here that as part of the major manpower optimisation drive, he has cut his personal security cover.

He laid stress on improved resource allocation, police incentivisation, and the need for technology to increase efficiency in the police across the UT. Noting Rome was not built in a day, he said: “All battles will be eventually won. I have said from day one in different meetings that whoever does good work, will get a good posting. I have told everyone that do something big work for the country and within one minute, you will get the posting you want.”

He revealed that drugs are reaching J&K through the western border. “The entire narcotics racket is managed by the Pakistan Army and ISI through different terror outfits and smugglers. This is a challenge and J&K Police will keep on fighting it till the battle against drugs is won. I equate the war against drugs at the same level with the war against terrorism. Both the wars are on,” he said.

The police chief expressed concern over school-going children getting involved in the drug trade, adding that it is the duty of the parents to keep a vigil on the activities of their children.

During two top-level security review meetings on J&K chaired last month by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah gave clear orders to the security forces to ensure zero infiltration and show zero tolerance to terrorists.

The Home Minister’s meetings were followed by two other security review meetings chaired by J&amp;K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, who asked police and the security forces to dismantle the ecosystem of terrorism by targeting terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs), and sympathisers. IANS

