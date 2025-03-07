Saturday, March 8, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

Bangladesh: Panic grips Dhaka as terror outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir takes out massive rally

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Dhaka, Mar 7: Panic and fear gripped Dhaka and several other parts of Bangladesh on Friday as banned terror outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir took out a massive rally in the capital signalling the fast collapsing law and order situation in the country under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

More than a thousand operatives of the outfit brought out the procession as part of the ‘March for Khilafat’ (March for Caliphate) programme after the end of Friday prayers at the national mosque.

The event, held under the nose of law enforcement agencies in Bangladesh, reflected the free hand provided to the radical outfits under Yunus-led interim government. In August 2024, just a few days after the ouster of Awami League Government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, posters of banned organisation Hizb ut-Tahrir were found plastered around the broken ‘Deepto Shopoth’ sculpture which was erected in memory of the police officers killed during the terror attack at Dhaka’s Holey Artisan Bakery in 2016.

“Dear Secretary Marco Rubio, in Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, head of the illegal regime, openly supports Al Qaeda, ISIS, Hizb Ut Tahrir, and Hamas. There are hundreds of students in the country who are being lured into the anti-Semite jihadist agenda,” Dhaka-based counter-terrorism expert Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury posted on X tagging the US Secretary of State.

Since the fall of Hasina’s government amid a violent mass uprising, there have been attempts to destroy various sculptures across the country. Besides engaging in violence, Hizb ut-Tahrir members have also targetted sculptures of Bangladesh founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with many other memorials related to the Bangladesh Liberation War.

Hizb ut-Tahrir first became active in Bangladesh when the Bangladesh Nationalist Party-Jamaat coalition was in power, advocating establishment of an Islamic Caliphate. The Awami League government had banned Hizb ut-Tahrir on October 22, 2009 stating that the activities of the organisation posed a serious threat to public safety.

The organisation is also banned in several other Muslim-majority countries due to allegations of spreading extremism globally, reports Dhaka Tribune.

However, as the Yunus led interim government assumed power, terror groups like Hizb ut-Tahrir have started marching openly in Bangladesh. On August 10 last year, members of the banned outfit held a procession from Baitul Mukarram to the National Press Club in Dhaka, where they also held a brief rally.

“Mr Yunus is getting mad. He lifted the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Shibir, but banned Chhatra League, the student wing of the Awami League, the oldest political party in Bangladesh. He lifted the ban on Islamic terrorist organisations like Hizb ut-Tahrir, Ansarullah Bangla Team, etc,” noted Bangladeshi author Taslima Nareen posted on her social media, last October.

IANS

Previous article
PM Modi to visit Mauritius on March 11-12, confirms MEA
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

PM Modi to visit Mauritius on March 11-12, confirms MEA

New Delhi, March 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mauritius on March 11-12 and attend the 57th...
MEGHALAYA

Two-Day Moot Court Competition concludes at USLR, USTM

Guwahati, March 7: The 3rd Intra-Department Moot Court Competition, organized by the USLR Students’ Forum at the University...
MEGHALAYA

KSU unit ensures safety of distressed woman from EJH in Delhi

Shillong, March 7:The Khasi Students' Union (KSU) Delhi Unit received a call on Friday regarding an incident involving...
MEGHALAYA

300 students take part in ‘Nurturing Young Minds for 21st-Century Learning Skills’

Nongpoh, March 7: The three-day festival, "Nurturing Young Minds for 21st-Century Learning Skills," organized by the North East...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM Modi to visit Mauritius on March 11-12, confirms MEA

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will...

Two-Day Moot Court Competition concludes at USLR, USTM

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, March 7: The 3rd Intra-Department Moot Court Competition,...

KSU unit ensures safety of distressed woman from EJH in Delhi

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, March 7:The Khasi Students' Union (KSU) Delhi Unit...
Load more

Popular news

PM Modi to visit Mauritius on March 11-12, confirms MEA

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will...

Two-Day Moot Court Competition concludes at USLR, USTM

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, March 7: The 3rd Intra-Department Moot Court Competition,...

KSU unit ensures safety of distressed woman from EJH in Delhi

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, March 7:The Khasi Students' Union (KSU) Delhi Unit...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge