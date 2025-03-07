Friday, March 7, 2025
spot_img
EconomyNews Alert

India’s long-term outlook strong, another RBI rate cut likely in April: HSBC report

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, March 7: India’s long-term outlook remains strong and the investment cycle is projected to be on a medium-term uptrend supported by government investment in infrastructure and manufacturing, pickup in private investments, and a recovery in the real estate cycle, a new HSBC report said on Friday.

The HSBC Mutual Fund’s ‘Market Outlook Report 2025’ expects higher private investments in renewable energy and related supply chains, localisation of higher-end technology components, and India becoming a more meaningful part of global supply chains to support faster growth.

“Post the recent correction, Nifty valuations are now in-line with its 5/10-year average. We remain constructive on Indian equities supported by the more robust medium-term growth outlook,” the report mentioned. Nifty now trades on 18.1 times, one-year forward price-to-earnings (PE) ratio.

This is now a 7 per cent discount to its 5-year average and in line with its 10-year average. Valuations in Midcap and Smallcap space have also moderated following the sharp correction over January and February.

According to the report, the global macro environment remains challenging with heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainties. For India, GDP growth has improved to 6.2 per cent (YoY) in Q3 FY25.

“We believe the government has tried to partly address the slowdown in private consumption through the income tax rate cuts in the Union Budget. However, a pickup in private capex will be critical as government capex is moderating,” the report noted.

Central government capex spending is now expected to grow only at 7 per cent (YoY) in FY25 and at 10 per cent (YoY) in FY26. The RBI is also now trying to ease policy rates. “We believe longer-term outlook remains strong,” the report said.

On debt outlook, the report mentioned that after a rapid slide seen in January, the currency levels fared better in February owing to the RBI’s policy steps — the FX buy/sell USD swap windows.

“The real economy, as of now, has evinced resilience to global developments. Basis the growth-inflation numbers, the MPC’s last policy action as well as the MPC minutes, we believe the RBI-MPC would deliver another 25 bps cut at its April policy while continuing to stay nimble and flexible on its liquidity strategy,” the report projected.

For a third rate cut, inflation trajectory, monsoon outlook and global developments will possibly be key inputs going into the June policy meeting.

IANS

Previous article
Bangladeshis outraged over student mob vandalising house of Awami League leader in Dhaka
Next article
Gold smuggling case: No relief for Ranya Rao as Bengaluru court grants her custody to DRI
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

SEBI issues warning to Nestle India for insider trading violation

Mumbai, March 7: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued an administrative warning to FMCG...
NATIONAL

Gold smuggling case: No relief for Ranya Rao as Bengaluru court grants her custody to DRI

Bengaluru, March 7: A Bengaluru court, on Friday, passed an order handing over the custody of Kannada actress...
NATIONAL

Bangladeshis outraged over student mob vandalising house of Awami League leader in Dhaka

Dhaka, March 7: A midnight raid conducted by a violent mob consisting majorly of students and targetting the...
INTERNATIONAL

BAPS promotes Sanskrit in Australia, 1,400 children memorise Satsang Diksha, Siddhant Karika

Melbourne, March 7: More than 1,400 children and teenagers from the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) performed...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SEBI issues warning to Nestle India for insider trading violation

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, March 7: The Securities and Exchange Board of...

Gold smuggling case: No relief for Ranya Rao as Bengaluru court grants her custody to DRI

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, March 7: A Bengaluru court, on Friday, passed...

Bangladeshis outraged over student mob vandalising house of Awami League leader in Dhaka

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka, March 7: A midnight raid conducted by a...
Load more

Popular news

SEBI issues warning to Nestle India for insider trading violation

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, March 7: The Securities and Exchange Board of...

Gold smuggling case: No relief for Ranya Rao as Bengaluru court grants her custody to DRI

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, March 7: A Bengaluru court, on Friday, passed...

Bangladeshis outraged over student mob vandalising house of Awami League leader in Dhaka

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka, March 7: A midnight raid conducted by a...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge